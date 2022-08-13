Football

PSG vs Montpellier - Ligue 1: When and where to watch in India; Live streaming info; Preview

PSG will be looking to continue its win streak in the 2022/23 season in its first home game of the season against Montpellier.

Team Sportstar
13 August, 2022 18:16 IST
Neymar and Lionel Messi have had direct contributions on eight of the nine goals scored by PSG in the last two games, giving flashbacks to the duo’s spell together at Barcelona.

Neymar and Lionel Messi have had direct contributions on eight of the nine goals scored by PSG in the last two games, giving flashbacks to the duo's spell together at Barcelona.

Paris Saint-Germain’s title defense continues with the Parisians set to host Montpellier for its first home game of the season on Sunday. The defending champions have had a perfect start under new manager Christophe Galtier with a 4-0 win against Nantes in the Trophee des Champions and a 5-0 thumping of Clermont in the league opener.

When will PSG play Montpellier?

PSG vs Montpellier will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on August 14.

Where to watch PSG vs Montpellier in India?
Ligue 1 will be live streamed on Sports18 and Sports 18 HD. It will also be live streamed on the OTT platforms Voot Select and JioTV.

MATCH PREVIEW

A lot of attention would be focussed on Lionel Messi after he was not included in the 30-man shortlist for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

The Argentine, though, has started the season in fine form and has linked up with Neymar to help his side to a spotless start to the season. The duo has had direct contributions on eight of the nine goals scored by the defending champions so far.

Montpellier on the other hand will have to play out of their skin to get a result against a side they haven’t beaten since 2019.

PSG, however, may miss out on Kylian Mbappe, who has missed both opening games of the season with an adductor injury.

ALSO READ: Ligue 1 game week two preview

Predicted 11
PSG
Donnarumma(GK), Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Mendes, Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar
Montpellier
Omlin(GK); Souquet,Sakho, Sainte-Luce, Esteve; Savanier, Chotard; Khazri, Nordin, Maouassa; Wahi

