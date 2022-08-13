Paris Saint-Germain’s title defense continues with the Parisians set to host Montpellier for its first home game of the season on Sunday. The defending champions have had a perfect start under new manager Christophe Galtier with a 4-0 win against Nantes in the Trophee des Champions and a 5-0 thumping of Clermont in the league opener.

When will PSG play Montpellier?

PSG vs Montpellier will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on August 14.

Where to watch PSG vs Montpellier in India? Ligue 1 will be live streamed on Sports18 and Sports 18 HD. It will also be live streamed on the OTT platforms Voot Select and JioTV.

🔝⚽️ #𝐏𝐒𝐆𝐌𝐇𝐒𝐂



The top goals scored over the years 🆚 Montpellier. Which is your favourite? 🤔



🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/AH0zwkw5jH — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 13, 2022

MATCH PREVIEW

A lot of attention would be focussed on Lionel Messi after he was not included in the 30-man shortlist for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

The Argentine, though, has started the season in fine form and has linked up with Neymar to help his side to a spotless start to the season. The duo has had direct contributions on eight of the nine goals scored by the defending champions so far.

Montpellier on the other hand will have to play out of their skin to get a result against a side they haven’t beaten since 2019.

PSG, however, may miss out on Kylian Mbappe, who has missed both opening games of the season with an adductor injury.

