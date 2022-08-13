New Articles

PSG vs Montpellier - Ligue 1: When and where to watch in India; preview; match updates; Messi, Neymar to start

Pranay Rajiv _11697
Last Updated: 13 August, 2022 22:52 IST
Lionel Messi has started the season in fine form with three goals in two games so far.

Lionel Messi has started the season in fine form with three goals in two games so far. | Photo Credit: AFP

PSG will be looking to continue its win streak in the 2022/23 season in its first home game of the season against Montpellier.

When will PSG play Montpellier?

PSG vs Montpellier will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on August 14.

MATCH PREVIEW

A lot of attention would be focussed on Lionel Messi after he was not included in the 30-man shortlist for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

The Argentine, though, has started the season in fine form and has linked up with Neymar to help his side to a spotless start to the season. The duo has had direct contributions on eight of the nine goals scored by the defending champions so far.

Montpellier on the other hand will have to play out of their skin to get a result against a side they haven’t beaten since 2019.

PSG, however, may miss out on Kylian Mbappe, who has missed both opening games of the season with an adductor injury.

Predicted 11
PSG
Donnarumma(GK), Ramos, Marquinhos, Kimpembe; Mendes, Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha; Messi, Mbappe, Neymar
Montpellier
Omlin(GK); Souquet,Sakho, Sainte-Luce, Esteve; Savanier, Chotard; Khazri, Nordin, Maouassa; Wahi

