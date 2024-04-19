MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ISL 2023-24: Offside goal for Odisha FC overturned against Kerala Blasters after protests

An offside goal from Odisha FC’s Mourtada Fall was correctly overturned by the match officials in the match against Kerala Blasters.

Published : Apr 19, 2024 20:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kerala Blasters players protests against an offside goal from Odisha FC.
Kerala Blasters players protests against an offside goal from Odisha FC. | Photo Credit: Adimazes
infoIcon

Kerala Blasters players protests against an offside goal from Odisha FC. | Photo Credit: Adimazes

Kerala Blasters seemed to feel it was on the wrong end of another incorrect decision against the side in the Indian Super League knockout fixture against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

In the 28th minute of the match, Odisha’s defender Mourtada Fall expertly backflicked a pass from Ahmed Jahouh into the net and wheeled away in celebrations.

The Blasters players, however, were incensed as they felt Fall was in an offside position when Jahouh played in the ball into the box and the assistant referee had failed to put the flag up.

The replays showed that Fall, indeed, was in an offside position and after a long protest with the referee and the assistant referee, the goal was correctly overturned to the relief of the Blasters.

READ | Odisha vs Kerala Blasters, ISL playoff live: OFC v KBFC, Indian Super League knockouts updates

Blasters goalkeeper Lara Sharma, though, was shown a yellow card for his aggressive demonstration against the decision.

The incident would have invoked painful memories for the Blasters and their faithful after a controversial Sunil Chhetri goal from a free-kick led to walkout orchestrated by head coach Ivan Vukomanovic in the match against Bengaluru FC in last year’s knockout fixture.

Related Topics

Kerala Blasters /

Odisha FC

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 81/3 (10), Shivam Dube and Jadeja hold fort
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL playoff Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE SCORE: OFC 0-0 KBFC, Fall’s opening goal disallowed
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Offside goal for Odisha FC overturned against Kerala Blasters after protests
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 19: Equestrian Federation of India announces new competitions
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura, Caruana - Title race scenarios explained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on New Articles

  1. ISL 2023-24: Offside goal for Odisha FC overturned against Kerala Blasters after protests
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chelsea routs Leicester to go top of Women’s Super League
    Reuters
  3. Pochettino desperate for titles, not new players at Chelsea
    Reuters
  4. Gambia team in emergency landing scare on way to Cup of Nations
    Reuters
  5. India at AFC Asian Cup: The Blue Tigers over the years
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs CSK Live Score IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 81/3 (10), Shivam Dube and Jadeja hold fort
    Team Sportstar
  2. ISL playoff Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE SCORE: OFC 0-0 KBFC, Fall’s opening goal disallowed
    Team Sportstar
  3. ISL 2023-24: Offside goal for Odisha FC overturned against Kerala Blasters after protests
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 19: Equestrian Federation of India announces new competitions
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Gukesh, Nepomniachtchi, Nakamura, Caruana - Title race scenarios explained
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment