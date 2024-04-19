ISL 2023-24: Offside goal for Odisha FC overturned against Kerala Blasters after protests

Kerala Blasters seemed to feel it was on the wrong end of another incorrect decision against the side in the Indian Super League knockout fixture against Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

In the 28th minute of the match, Odisha’s defender Mourtada Fall expertly backflicked a pass from Ahmed Jahouh into the net and wheeled away in celebrations.

The Blasters players, however, were incensed as they felt Fall was in an offside position when Jahouh played in the ball into the box and the assistant referee had failed to put the flag up.

The replays showed that Fall, indeed, was in an offside position and after a long protest with the referee and the assistant referee, the goal was correctly overturned to the relief of the Blasters.

READ | Odisha vs Kerala Blasters, ISL playoff live: OFC v KBFC, Indian Super League knockouts updates

Blasters goalkeeper Lara Sharma, though, was shown a yellow card for his aggressive demonstration against the decision.

The incident would have invoked painful memories for the Blasters and their faithful after a controversial Sunil Chhetri goal from a free-kick led to walkout orchestrated by head coach Ivan Vukomanovic in the match against Bengaluru FC in last year’s knockout fixture.