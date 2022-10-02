Football

Ligue 1: Mbappe, Messi score to give PSG 2-1 win over Nice

Mbappe came off the bench on the hour mark and struck the winner with seven minutes left after Nice attempted and failed to play the ball out of defence.

AFP
02 October, 2022 02:49 IST
PSG’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opener against Nice.

PSG’s Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring the opener against Nice. | Photo Credit: AP

Kylian Mbappe came off the bench to score the winning goal as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defeated Nice 2-1 on Saturday to reclaim top spot in Ligue 1.

French international Mbappe was left out of the starting line-up by coach Christophe Galtier with one eye on Wednesday’s Champions League clash at Benfica.

That is one of 11 fixtures the French champion faces in the six weeks leading up to the World Cup.

Mbappe was replaced by 20-year-old Hugo Ekitike, who was making his first start for PSG.

However, it was fellow superstar Lionel Messi who grabbed the early attention when he gave PSG a 29th-minute lead with a sumptuous, curling free-kick which sailed over the Nice wall and past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Gaetan Laborde levelled for Nice, which was coached by Galtier until this season, in the 47th minute after PSG got into a terrible defensive tangle.

Mbappe was summoned from the bench on the hour mark and struck the winner with seven minutes left after Nice attempted and failed to play the ball out of defence.

The goal was Mbappe’s eighth of the league season and took him level with teammate Neymar at the top of the scoring charts.

PSG has a two-point lead over Marseille, which defeated Angers 3-0 on Friday.

