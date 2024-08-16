MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League 2024-25: Willian leaves Fulham after two years, linked with move to Saudi Arabia

Willian, who plays as a left winger or attacking midfielder, made 58 Premier League appearances during his Fulham stay, scoring nine goals.

Published : Aug 16, 2024 17:50 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Willian scored in a 2-1 win against his former club Chelsea in January 2023, helping Fulham to get its first league victory over their West London rivals in 17 years.
Willian scored in a 2-1 win against his former club Chelsea in January 2023, helping Fulham to get its first league victory over their West London rivals in 17 years. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Willian scored in a 2-1 win against his former club Chelsea in January 2023, helping Fulham to get its first league victory over their West London rivals in 17 years. | Photo Credit: AFP

Brazil international Willian is leaving Fulham after two years at the Premier League club, the 36-year-old said on Friday.

The former Arsenal and Chelsea player signed a one-year contract extension at Fulham last year, which has now expired. Reports in the British media have linked him with a move to Saudi Arabia.

“I would like to thank Fulham for a wonderful two years. It was special to return to the Premier League and be part of this historic club and the amazing fans,” Willian wrote on Instagram.

ALSO READ: Man City winger Oscar Bobb out of action for up to four months after breaking his leg in training

“I have had incredible moments and this club will always be in my heart.”

Willian, who plays as a left winger or attacking midfielder, made 58 Premier League appearances during his Fulham stay, scoring nine goals.

He scored in a 2-1 win against his former club Chelsea in January 2023, helping Fulham to get its first league victory over their West London rivals in 17 years.

Fulham begins its Premier League campaign at Manchester United later on Friday.

Related Topics

Willian /

Fulham /

Premier League /

Premier League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Willian leaves Fulham after two years, linked with move to Saudi Arabia
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Newcastle squad in better place ahead of opener, says Howe
    Reuters
  3. PKL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Complete squad list of all 12 franchises
    Team Sportstar
  4. Morbidelli to join Rossi’s Ducati-VR46 for 2025 MotoGP season
    AFP
  5. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Newcastle squad in better place ahead of opener, says Howe
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Willian leaves Fulham after two years, linked with move to Saudi Arabia
    Reuters
  3. Liverpool manager Slot says Euro 2024 winner Zubimendi ‘decided not to come’
    AFP
  4. European Football Season Preview: Will Harry Kane’s title drought end?
    Aneesh Dey
  5. Interim manager Lee Carsley eager for England to take ‘next step’ in quest for glory
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League 2024-25: Willian leaves Fulham after two years, linked with move to Saudi Arabia
    Reuters
  2. Premier League 2024-25: Newcastle squad in better place ahead of opener, says Howe
    Reuters
  3. PKL Auction 2024 Live Updates: Complete squad list of all 12 franchises
    Team Sportstar
  4. Morbidelli to join Rossi’s Ducati-VR46 for 2025 MotoGP season
    AFP
  5. PKL Auction 2024: Full list of sold and unsold players on day 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment