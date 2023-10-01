MagazineBuy Print

Ligue 1: PSG players apologise for anti-Marseille chants

French internationals Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Layvin Kurzawa and Moroccan Achraf Hakimi were filmed singing an insulting song towards Marseille fans after a 4-0 victory at the Parc des Princes on September 24.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 19:24 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Randal Kolo Muani, Layvin Kurzawa, Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi.
Randal Kolo Muani, Layvin Kurzawa, Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi. | Photo Credit: AFP
Randal Kolo Muani, Layvin Kurzawa, Ousmane Dembele and Achraf Hakimi. | Photo Credit: AFP

Four Paris Saint-Germain players on Sunday apologised for offensive chants aimed at rival Marseille after a Ligue 1 game, saying they “sincerely regretted” their words.

French internationals Ousmane Dembele, Randal Kolo Muani, Layvin Kurzawa and Moroccan Achraf Hakimi were filmed singing an insulting song towards Marseille fans after a 4-0 victory at the Parc des Princes on September 24.

“We let ourselves get carried away by the euphoria, and we sincerely regret the words we should not have said and would like to apologise,” the four said in identical posts on social media.

“We are well aware of the impact of our actions and our words on the public, notably the youngest who dream [of] watching a football match,” they continued, adding “in the future, we will do everything to further respect our duty to set an example”.

Homophobic chants were also sung during this match by Parisian supporters for several minutes.

The club and its four players will appear before the French football league’s disciplinary committee next Thursday, the day after PSG’s Champions League trip to Newcastle.

