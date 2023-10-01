MagazineBuy Print

VAR officials replaced after offside error in Liverpool defeat

Liverpool went down to nine men as Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were sent off in the feisty clash, before an own goal by Joel Matip sealed a stoppage-time win for Spurs.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 16:15 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
VAR officials Darren England and Dan Cook have been replaced for two games following the controversies in the Liverpool-Tottenham clash on Saturday.
VAR officials Darren England and Dan Cook have been replaced for two games following the controversies in the Liverpool-Tottenham clash on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

VAR officials Darren England and Dan Cook have been replaced for two games following the controversies in the Liverpool-Tottenham clash on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) officials Darren England and Dan Cook have been replaced for two games this matchweek after Liverpool wrongly had a goal disallowed in its 2-1 Premier League defeat at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

Liverpool went down to nine men as Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota were sent off in the feisty clash before an own goal by Joel Matip sealed a stoppage-time win for Spurs.

The Merseyside club thought it had taken the lead in the first half through Luis Diaz who got behind the defence and fired into the bottom corner past goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario. However, the goal was ruled out by the referee for offside.

Klopp fumes over decisions as nine-man Liverpool lose at Spurs

The referees’ body, the Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL), later admitted it was the wrong decision to disallow Diaz’s effort, blaming human error, and “should have resulted in the goal being awarded through VAR intervention”.

In a statement on Sunday, the PGMOL said: “Darren England, VAR on the Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool fixture, and Dan Cook, (assistant VAR) on the same game, have been replaced for the Nottingham Forest v Brentford and Fulham v Chelsea matches today and tomorrow night respectively.

“Craig Pawson will now assume England’s duties as fourth official at the City Ground while Eddie Smart will take over from Cook as assistant referee at Craven Cottage.”

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Eredivisie: RKC Waalwijk vs Ajax called off halted after goalkeeper Vaessen knocked unconscious
    AP
  2. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE , October 1 - Avinash Sable wins gold in 3000m SC; Men’s shooting trap team bags gold too; India 4th with 12 gold, 44 medals
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs China Badminton LIVE Score men’s team final, Asian Games 2023: Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya win to give India 2-0 lead in tie; Hangzhou updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable wins gold in men’s 3000m steeplechase
    Team Sportstar
  5. Athletics at Asian Games 2023 LIVE updates, Hangzhou 2022: Avinash Sable clinches 3000m Steeplechase gold
    Team Sportstar
