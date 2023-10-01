MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Arteta hails empathy of Arsenal stars to help out Havertz

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have shared penalty duties so far this season, but after both netted in the first half, Havertz was handed the ball when Arsenal won a penalty against Bournemouth.

Published : Oct 01, 2023 10:14 IST , Bournemouth - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s third goal from a penalty during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC.
Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s third goal from a penalty during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC. | Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHER LEE/Getty Images
infoIcon

Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates with teammates after scoring the team’s third goal from a penalty during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal FC. | Photo Credit: CHRISTOPHER LEE/Getty Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta praised the “human qualities” of his side after Kai Havertz was handed the chance to open his account for the club from the penalty spot in a 4-0 win at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Victory took the Gunners to within one point of Manchester City at the top of the table with the sides set to meet at the Emirates next weekend.

Havertz has endured plenty of criticism after struggling to settle following a £65 million ($79 million) move from Chelsea during the transfer window.

ALSO READ: Premier League: Arsenal heaps misery on Bournemouth with 4-0 away win

Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have shared penalty duties so far this season, but after both netted in the first half, Havertz was handed the ball when Arteta’s men got a second penalty early in the second half.

The German international was mobbed by his teammates in celebration after he coolly slotted into the bottom corner.

“I’m really happy for the win, but I’m even happier to be part of a team that shows the human qualities that they did today,” said Arteta.

“Without me telling them nothing, to show that empathy to a player that has some question marks to resolve externally, they warmed me even more today. They’ve done it in a really natural way.

“To show that level of empathy and understanding, worrying and caring for somebody is just great.”

Arteta is hoping Havertz can now kick on to become a key player in Arsenal’s bid for a first Premier League title in 20 years.

“Probably it will change everything,” added Arteta.

“If he had any question marks about how we feel about him, about what he does, I think they are out.

“I think in sport - Usain Bolt said it once - ‘I have to train four years to run nine seconds’. Sometimes you have to do a lot and you don’t see that (reward).

“In that moment you see it. I think after everything he’s been through in the last few weeks that moment is worth all of it, so really happy for him.”

Related Topics

Premier League 2023-24 /

Arsenal /

Kai Havertz /

Bukayo Saka /

Martin Odegaard

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Arteta hails empathy of Arsenal stars to help out Havertz
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023: India men’s trap team wins gold, women’s team bags silver
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE , October 1 - Aditi Ashok wins silver, India in 4th spot with 10 gold, 40 medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, October 1: Aditi Ashok wins silver, women’s trap bags silver; men’s trap shooters in medal contention - Hangzhou 2022 Scores
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok wins silver in women’s golf
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Arteta hails empathy of Arsenal stars to help out Havertz
    AFP
  2. Premier League: Man United slump to fourth season defeat at home to Crystal Palace
    Reuters
  3. Premier League: Arsenal heaps misery on Bournemouth with 4-0 away win
    Reuters
  4. Premier League: Watkins hat-trick inspires Aston Villa to rampant 6-1 win over Brighton
    Reuters
  5. Manchester United vs Crystal Palace: Martinez and Reguilon ruled out for Premier League clash
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Arteta hails empathy of Arsenal stars to help out Havertz
    AFP
  2. Asian Games 2023: India men’s trap team wins gold, women’s team bags silver
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally LIVE , October 1 - Aditi Ashok wins silver, India in 4th spot with 10 gold, 40 medals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023 LIVE Updates, October 1: Aditi Ashok wins silver, women’s trap bags silver; men’s trap shooters in medal contention - Hangzhou 2022 Scores
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Aditi Ashok wins silver in women’s golf
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment