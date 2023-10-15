PSG women’s league match stopped after firework deluge

A French women’s league match between Paris Saint-Germain and Reims was abandoned on Saturday after a torrent of fireworks was launched onto the pitch.

Players hurried towards the dressing rooms at the start of the second half as tens of fireworks rained down from outside the stadium.

The referee took the decision to call the game off with the score 0-0.

“Following the incidents outside the ground, the match between Paris Saint-Germain and Stade de Reims is stopped for good,” read a message from the PSG Women’s account on X, formerly Twitter.

The club said French football’s competitions committee would soon rule on the outcome of the match.