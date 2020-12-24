PSG sacks head coach Thomas Tuchel - reports

Paris Saint-Germain has sacked head coach Thomas Tuchel hours after his side cruised to a 4-0 victory against Strasbourg in Ligue 1, according to L'Equipe newspaper and RMC and German tabloid Bild.

The German took over reigns of the club from Unai Emery at the beginning of the 2018-19 season. Since then, the 47-year-old has guided PSG to back-to-back league titles and the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Liga Ligue in 2020.

Former Dortmud boss Tuchel also oversaw PSG's most successful UEFA Champions League campaign yet, with the Paris-based side losing to Bayern Munich in the final of the previous edition only four months ago.

PSG is currently third in the Ligue 1 points table with 35 points, just one point adrift of leader Lyon.

There are speculations that former Totthenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is the front-runner to take over.

Pochettino, who spent five-and-a-half years at Spurs, guided the side to its first Champions League final in 2019.

Spurs finished in the top-four of the Premier League four times under him and also secured two semifinal finishes in the FA Cup.