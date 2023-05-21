PREVIEW

League-leader Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) takes on 16th-placed Auxerre in a Ligue 1 clash at the the Stade Abbé-Deschamps on Monday.

Despite being top, PSG has not enjoyed the domestic dominance the Paris club is used to. The French champion comes into the match after thrashing Ajaccio 5-0. Auxerre lost 1-0 to Brest last week and will look to bounce back in this fixture.

When and where will the Auxerre vs PSG Ligue 1 match kick-off?

The Auxerre vs PSG match will kick-off at 12:15 AM, May 22, Monday at the Stade Abbé-Deschamp in Auxerre, France.

Where can you watch the Auxerre vs PSG Ligue 1 match?

The Auxerre vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 channel. The match will also be live streamed on Voot app/website and JioTV app.

Predicted XI

Auxerre: Radu(GK); Raveloson, Jubal, Jeanvier, I. Toure, Mensah; B. Toure, M’Changama, Massengo; Hein, Niang.

PSG: Donnarumma(GK); Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Verratti, Bernat; Messi, Ekitike, Mbappe