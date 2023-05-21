LIVE PSG vs Auxerre updates; Ligue 1: Lineups; Messi, Mbappe start; Streaming info; When, where to watch;
AJA vs PSG: Catch the score and follow live updates of the Ligue 1 clash between Auxerre and Paris Saint Germain from the Stade Abbé-Deschamps.
Auxerre: Radu, Raveloson, Jubal, I. Toure, Jedadka, Massengo, B.Toure(c), Mensah, Sinayoko, Da Costa, Hein.
PSG: Donnarumma(GK), Ramos, Marquinhos(c), Bernat, Verratti, Ruiz, Pereira, Zaire-Emery, Mbappe, Messi, Ekitike
Auxerre
Brest 1-0 Auxerre
Auxerre1-1 Clermont Foot
Marseille 2-1 Auxerre
Auxerre 1-1 Lille
Auxerre 2-1 Nantes
PSG
PSG 5-0 Ajaccio
Troyes 1-3 PSG
PSG 1-3 Lorient
Angers 1-2 PSG
PSG 3-1 Lens
League-leader Paris Saint-Germain(PSG) takes on 16th-placed Auxerre in a Ligue 1 clash at the the Stade Abbé-Deschamps on Monday.
Despite being top, PSG has not enjoyed the domestic dominance the Paris club is used to. The French champion comes into the match after thrashing Ajaccio 5-0. Auxerre lost 1-0 to Brest last week and will look to bounce back in this fixture.
When and where will the Auxerre vs PSG Ligue 1 match kick-off?
The Auxerre vs PSG match will kick-off at 12:15 AM, May 22, Monday at the Stade Abbé-Deschamp in Auxerre, France.
Where can you watch the Auxerre vs PSG Ligue 1 match?
The Auxerre vs PSG Ligue 1 match will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 channel. The match will also be live streamed on Voot app/website and JioTV app.
Predicted XI
Auxerre: Radu(GK); Raveloson, Jubal, Jeanvier, I. Toure, Mensah; B. Toure, M’Changama, Massengo; Hein, Niang.
PSG: Donnarumma(GK); Pereira, Marquinhos, Ramos; Zaire-Emery, Ruiz, Verratti, Bernat; Messi, Ekitike, Mbappe