Shinji Kagawa strike deals PSG defeat in Osaka

Hugo Ekitike and Vitinha found the net for PSG, but Jordy Croux and Sota Kitano replied for Cerezo before Kagawa struck to seal Cerezo’s comeback win in Osaka.

Published : Jul 28, 2023 19:30 IST , OSAKA - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Paris Saint-Germain’s players remonstrate with the referee as Cerezo Osaka celebrates a goal scored by Shinji Kagawa.
Paris Saint-Germain’s players remonstrate with the referee as Cerezo Osaka celebrates a goal scored by Shinji Kagawa. | Photo Credit: AFP
Paris Saint-Germain’s players remonstrate with the referee as Cerezo Osaka celebrates a goal scored by Shinji Kagawa. | Photo Credit: AFP

Former Manchester United midfielder Shinji Kagawa added to Paris Saint-Germain’s woes on Friday, earning J-League side Cerezo Osaka a 3-2 win over the Ligue 1 champion in the second game of its Japan tour.

Hugo Ekitike and Vitinha found the net for PSG, but Jordy Croux and Sota Kitano replied for Cerezo before Kagawa struck to seal Cerezo’s comeback win in Osaka.

Neymar once again failed to make it onto the pitch for PSG, having also sat out its 0-0 draw with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe was sensationally left out of the squad on the eve of PSG’s departure for Asia, with a source close to negotiations telling AFP on Monday that the club has received a world record bid of 300-million-euro ($333 million) from Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal.

Ekitike opened the scoring for PSG in the 17th minute, beating the offside trap to tuck home Warren Zaire-Emery’s cross.

A mix-up between Milan Skriniar and Danilo Pereira gifted Cerezo an equaliser five minutes later, the pair both missing a long punt forward from Cerezo goalkeeper Yang Han-been before Croux capitalised with a slick finish.

Ekitike then turned provider in some style for PSG four minutes after the break.

After receiving the ball from Vitinha on the edge of the area, Ekitike back-heeled into the path of the Portuguese, who had continued his run forward and gleefully steered home.

Carlos Soler lashed over the bar after breaking in behind in the 66th minute, and one minute later PSG was made to rue that miss.

Ryo Watanabe pressed high to win possession for Cerezo, before crossing for fellow substitute Sota Kitano to slam beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Kagawa then struck the hammer blow for Cerezo in the 79th minute, arrowing into the top corner after Cher Ndour was robbed by Haruki Arai on the edge of the penalty area.

PSG’s next game is against Champions League runner-up Inter Milan in Tokyo on Tuesday, before it travels to South Korea to take on K-League side Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors.

