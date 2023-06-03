Magazine

PSG vs Clermont Foot LIVE; Ligue 1 updates: Messi, Ramos start in their last match for Paris; Lineups; Streaming info

PSG vs CF: Catch the score and live updates of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Clermont Foot Ligue 1 clash from the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France.

Updated : Jun 03, 2023 23:55 IST

Team Sportstar
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) attends a training session at club's training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris on June 1, 2023, two days prior to the L1 football match against Clermont. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) attends a training session at club's training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris on June 1, 2023, two days prior to the L1 football match against Clermont. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) | Photo Credit: FRANCK FIFE
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian forward Lionel Messi (L) attends a training session at club's training ground in Saint-Germain-en-Laye, west of Paris on June 1, 2023, two days prior to the L1 football match against Clermont. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) | Photo Credit: FRANCK FIFE

Welcome to Sportstar’s live updates of the Paris Saint-Germain vs Clermont Foot Ligue 1 clash from the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, France.
  • June 03, 2023 23:39
    PSG vs Clermont Foot Lineups

    PSG: Donnarumma(GK), Hakimi, Ramos, Bitshiabu, Verratti, Danilo, Vitinha, Zaire-Emery, Mbappe, Messi, Ekitike.

    Clermont: Mory(GK),Mehdi, Neto, Wieteska, Caufriez, Seidu, Gonalons, Rashani, Gastien, Cham, Kyei

  • June 03, 2023 23:21
    Head-to-Head Record!

    Played: 4

    PSG wins: 4

    Draws: 0

    Clermont Foot wins: 0

  • June 03, 2023 23:04
    PREVIEW

    Ligue 1 champion Paris Saint-Germain will play Clermont Foot in its last match of the season at the Parc Des Princes stadium on Saturday.

    Despite the match being a dead rubber, it will garner a lot of interest after Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos confirmed that they would be playing their last match for the club against Clermont. It remains to be seen whether both players start the match or not.

    PSG coach Christophe Galtier will be without the known absentees like Neymar, Nuno Mendes, Presnel Kimpembe and Fabian Ruiz. There is a possibility Marquinhos can return in time for PSG’s last home match, while Achraf Hakimi will be back after serving his suspension and should start ahead of Warren Zaire-Emery.

    Predicted XI

    PSG: Donnarumma(GK); Pereira, Ramos, Bitshiabu; Hakimi, Vitinha, Verratti, Bernat; Messi, Ekitike, Mbappe,

    Clermont Foot: Diaw(GK); Wieteska, Caufriez, Seidu; Zeffane, Gastien, Gonalons, Borges; Khaoui, Maurer; Kyei.

    When and where will PSG vs Clermont Foot Ligue 1 match kick-off?

    The PSG vs Clermont Foot will kick-off at 12:30 AM, June 3, Sunday at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, France.

    Where can you watch the PSG vs Clermont Foot Ligue 1 match?

    The PSG vs Clermont Foot Ligue 1 match will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 channel. The match will also be live streamed on Voot app/website and JioTV app.

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
