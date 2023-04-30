PSG vs Lorient Live Streaming info: Team news, squads, head-to-head, when and where to watch Lionel Messi, Mbappe in Ligue 1?

Paris Saint-Germain will face FC Lorient in a Ligue 1 fixture at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on Sunday.
- ⦿PSG Predicted XI: Donnarumma; Pereira, Ramos, Marquinhos; Hakimi, Ruiz, Vitinha, Verratti, Mendes; Mbappe, Messi
- ⦿Lorient Predicted XI: Mvogo; Le Goff, Meite, Talbi; Kalulu, Innocent, Abergel, Yongwa; Le Fee, Faivre; Kone
HEAD-TO-HEAD
Total matches: 32 matches | Paris St. Germain: 20 wins | FC Lorient: 6 wins | Draws: 5 matches
RECENT FORM
ALL COMPETITION
PSG: W-W-W-L-L-W
Lorient: L-L-D-L-D-W
Squads:
PARIS ST. GERMAIN
Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Sergio Rico, Alexandre Letellier, Lucas Lavallee
Defenders: Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Sergio Ramos, Nuno Mendes, Juan Bernat, Achraf Hakimi, Nordi Mukiele, Timothee Pembele
Midfielders: Danilo Pereira, Marco Verratti, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz, Carlos Soler, Renato Sanches, Warren Zaïre-Emery, Ismaël Gharbi
Forwards: Neymar, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Hugo Ekitike, Ilyes Housni
Coach: Christophe Galtier
LORIENT
Goalkeepers: Yvon Mvogo, Julian Pollersbeck, Vito Mannone, Teddy Bartouche
Defenders: Montassar Talbi, Julien Laporte, Bamo Meite, Maxime Wackers, Vincent Le Goff, Darlin Yongwa, Gedeon Kalulu, Igor Silva
Midfielders: Laurent Abergel, Bonke Innocent, Jean-Victor Makengo, Ayman Kari, Romain Faivre, Enzo Le Fee, Adil Aouchiche, Julien Ponceau, Theo Le Bris
Forwards: Yoann Cathline, Stephane Diarra, Bamba Dieng, Ibrahima Kone, Sirine Doucoure
Coach: Regis Le Bris
LIVE STREAMING INFO
When will PSG vs Lorinet, Ligue 1 match be played?
The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be played on April 30.
Where will PSG vs Lorinet, Ligue 1 match be played?
The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on Sunday night.
What time will PSG vs Lorinet, Ligue 1 match kick-off?
The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will begin at 20:35 PM IST.
How do I watch live streaming of the PSG vs Lorinet, Ligue 1 match in India?
The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema and Voot website and apps.
Which TV Channel will telecast PSG vs Lorinet, Ligue 1 match live?
The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be telecasted on the Sports18. in India.