PSG vs Lorient Live Streaming info: Team news, squads, head-to-head, when and where to watch Lionel Messi, Mbappe in Ligue 1?

Paris Saint-Germain will face FC Lorient in a Ligue 1 fixture at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on Sunday.

LIVE STREAMING INFO

The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be played on April 30.

The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be played at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on Sunday night.

The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will begin at 20:35 PM IST.

The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema and Voot website and apps.

The Ligue 1 match between Paris St. Germain and Lorient will be telecasted on the Sports18. in India.