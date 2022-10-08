Reims vs PSG, Ligue 1: LIVE streaming info, preview, predicted XI, head to head record

PREVIEW

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s trip to Reims with a calf problem. The team is also likely to be without the services of Kylian Mbappe is recovering from a sore throat and “trained in the gym” but he is a doubt for the match

Messi scored PSG’s goal in a 1-1 draw against Benfica in the Champions League, and was replaced by Pablo Sarabia with nine minutes to go.

Messi and Mbappe were on the scoresheet the last time PSG played in Ligue 1 which helped it beat Nice by two goals to one.

The rest to Mbappe and Messi is all the more important given that PSG hosts Benfica on Tuesday and the following Sunday faces bitter Ligue 1 rivals Marseille, who are just two points behind in the Ligue 1 table going into this weekend’s matches.

Their absence should not be a big problem against Reims which lies 17th in the points table, having won just one of its nine matches.

-AFP

HEAD TO HEAD

The two have faced each other 16 times, and the Parisians have held the bragging rights. PSG has won 11 matches, Reims has won three while two ended in draws.

PSG and Reims last played each other in January during the 2021/22 season where PSG won 4-0 courtesy of goals by Sergio Ramos, Marco Verratti and Danilo Pereira.

PREDICTED XI

Reims : Diouf - Gravillon, Agbadou, Abdelhamid - Busi, Munetsi, Cajuste, Locko - Doumbia - Flips, Balogun

PSG : Donnarumma - Ramos, Marquinhos, Pereira - Hakimi, Verratti, Vitinha, Bernat - Neymar, Pablo Sarabia - Hugo Etitike

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

The Ligue 1 match, Reims vs PSG, is scheduled to kick-off at 12:30 AM IST on Sunday.

The match will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. Sports18 is available on Tata Play (Channel No. 488), Airtel Digital (Channel No. 293), JioTV+ (Channel No. 262 – SD, 261 – HD) and Sun Direct (Channel No. 505).

It will be live streamed on Voot Select and JioTV.