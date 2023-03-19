Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

March 19, 2023 22:51
56’

Mendes fires in a cross into the Rennes penalty area. Mbappe gets a touch but the ball has too much pace and he is unable to get it under control.

March 19, 2023 22:50
55’

Two changes for PSG

IN - Sanches, Ekitike

OUT - Bernat, Ruiz

March 19, 2023 22:49
55’

Fabian Ruiz’s shot is blocked by a defender. Mbappe then opens a pass to Messi but the ball is nicked off the Argentine.

March 19, 2023 22:48
53’

Messi puts in a dangerous looking ball into the six-yard box but Rennes is able to navigate past the set piece.

March 19, 2023 22:46
52’

PSG wins a free kick after Wooh uses a hand to block Vitinha’s cross. A yellow card too for the Rennes defender.

March 19, 2023 22:43
48’ PSG 0-2 REN - Kalimuendo scores

Rennes doubles the lead! Unbelievable scenes at the Parc des Princes. Bernat loses the ball and Rennes mounts a counter attack. The ball is crossed from the left by Ugochukwu and it is a simple tap in finish for the Rennes striker.

March 19, 2023 22:40
46’

Rennes starts the proceedings in the second half.

March 19, 2023 22:39
A change for PSG

Zaire Emery replaces Pembele.

March 19, 2023 22:39
Players walk out for the second half

PSG players take their time to come back on the pitch but all 22 are now on the green pitch. Rennes uses the time to go through some warm up drills.

March 19, 2023 22:23
Half-Time : PSG 0-1 REN

End of the first half. That is an unexpected scoreline. Paris goes into the break stunned. After finding it footing and controlling play for a major part of the half, it conceded a goal on the stroke of half time. Apart from the goal scorer Toko Ekambi, Mandanda too has been a frustrating presence for the home team. The keeper made vital saves to ensure Rennes stays level. A tough task at hands for PSG.

March 19, 2023 22:20
45’ PSG 0-1 REN - Toko-Ekmabi scores

Rennes has snatched the lead. Bourigeaud sees his teammate through in space. Ekambi squeezes his way between Bernat and Danilo and enters the penalty area. The packs a punch into the right-footed shot and beats Donnarumma! Against the run of play!

March 19, 2023 22:18
43’

Messi makes a dribble from the right flank into the centre. He passes to Vitinha in hopes to build a one-two move. But the Portugal international is body-tackled and Rennes wins the ball.

March 19, 2023 22:16
40’

MANDANDA! Rennes has to thank its keeper for the level scoreline. Messi to Mbappe. The latter takes one touch, moves into the penalty area and powers a shot with all his might. The ball is headed into the roof of the net if not for the keeper’s save. Fantastic!

March 19, 2023 22:13
38’

Rennes gets a free kick on the right side of the field. Bourigeaud takes it but no trouble for PSG in clearing it.

March 19, 2023 22:12
37’

Toko Ekambi is again the furthest Rennes player forward. He gets a pass in the penalty area but Bernat and Danilo make him commit a mistake.

March 19, 2023 22:10
34’

Mandanda saves Pembele’s shot. It was a weak shot from the right side of the penalty area but it will count as an attempt nonetheless.

March 19, 2023 22:08
33’

SAVED! Another save by Mandanda. He denies Messi. The No. 30 gets the ball in behind, controls it, spins and shoots. Mandanda dives to his right to make the stop.

March 19, 2023 22:07
31’

Spence tries to beat Danilo with a stepover but the Portuguese is not fooled by the footwork. He holds firm to force a goalkick.

March 19, 2023 22:05
30’

Mbappe’s pass to Messi is intercepted and Rennes tries to counter. PSG has enough bodies behind to force Rennes into a back pass.

March 19, 2023 22:05
30’

Messi fouled in the midfield. Free kick to PSG.

March 19, 2023 22:04
28’

Paris Saint Germain leading the possession stat 62-38. The home team starting to find its groove.

March 19, 2023 22:02
26’

SAVED! Mandanda with a wonderful one-on-one save. It was Messi’s through ball into space. Mbappe has already caught the defence napping and has no pressure on him. With the keeper rushing towards him, he tries a chip shot which is saved.

March 19, 2023 22:01
25’

Mbappe’s shot goes wide! Again Verratti passes to Mbappe into a channel. This time the Frenchman is onside. But he takes the ball too wide left and finds the angle against him. The left-footed shot flashes past the goal.

March 19, 2023 21:59
24’

Now Messi tries a run in behind. The ball just beats him to the Rennes keeper Mandanda.

March 19, 2023 21:59
23’ MBAPPE’S GOAL RULED OFFSIDE

Verratti plays a pass in behind and Mbappe is off to collect it. He is first to it and fires the ball into the net but the assistant raises his flag for offside. No complaints there.

March 19, 2023 21:58
23’

Kalimuendo makes the slightest error in a pass in the final third and Verratti pounces on it. PSG wins the ball back.

March 19, 2023 21:56
21’

Kalimuendo again leads Rennes’ press. The side has two men in the Paris penalty area in an attempt tp win the ball up high.

March 19, 2023 21:55
30’

Rennes with another corner. Bitshiabu’s tackle denies a dribble into the penalty area by Kalimuendo.

March 19, 2023 21:54
19’

PSG has had possession but is unable to make its way into the final third.

March 19, 2023 21:51
16’

Messi’s shot is blocked by Omari! A corner for PSG. A one-two in the midfield goes wrong but the ball still lands at the Argentine’s feet off a deflection.

March 19, 2023 21:49
13’

Rennes deploying a high press to make it difficult for PSG to build from the back. A positive start for Bruno Genesio’s side.

March 19, 2023 21:47
11’

Toko-Ekambi’s shot blocked by Bitshiabu! He had squared up Bernat but the young PSG defender steps in in time to deny the shot. Corner for Rennes.

March 19, 2023 21:45
9’

Rennes with another entry into the penalty area. Doue crosses the ball from the left. Kalimuendo goes for the tap in but in process fouls a PSG defender. Free kick to PSG.

March 19, 2023 21:43
8’

Toko Ekambi’s shot goes wide! That could have been fatal for PSG. A sloppy error in a pass in the backline goes straight to the Rennes forward. He is closed down by Danilo which forces his shot wide of goal.

March 19, 2023 21:42
7’

Messi and Vitinha look to combine but lose possession. PSG is able to get enough bodies back to halt the counter attack. Rennes manages to keep the ball.

March 19, 2023 21:40
Rennes Substitution

Norway’s Birger Meling comes on for Truffer.

March 19, 2023 21:40
4’

Truffer goes down on the field again. A substitution is likely for Rennes.

March 19, 2023 21:39
3’

Messi takes the corner short. PSG builds an attack from the centre of the field which ends after Vitinha’s through ball goes out of play.

March 19, 2023 21:37
2’

Rennes’ left back Truffert seems to have taken a knock on his ankle. Undergoing a medical check right now.

March 19, 2023 21:37
1’

Pembele with a dribble down the right wing wins an early corner for PSG.

March 19, 2023 21:35
1’

PSG gets the ball rolling from the centre circle.

March 19, 2023 21:30
Players wait in the tunnel

Paris Saint Germain players are in the tunnel. Moments away from making their way on to the pitch. Kylian Mbappe to lead the side today.

March 19, 2023 21:23
PSG’s winning streak

After losing against Monaco in Ligue 1, Paris Saint Germain has gone on a four-game winning run.

It has defeated Lille, Marseille, Nantes and Brest. Although, the side has left it late on a couple of occasions to seal the win. Messi scored a stoppage time free kick to beat Lille 4-3, while Mbappe saved the defending champion with a 90th minute winner against Brest last week.

March 19, 2023 21:17
Out for warmups!

The PSG team makes its way to the field for the pre-match drills.

March 19, 2023 21:12
A chance for PSG to extend its lead

Paris is currently nine points ahead of second-placed Lens, and 10 ahead of Marseille in third.

A win will take Galtier’s men 12 points clear at the top.

Marseille still has a game to play and even it wins, PSG will still hold a 10-point advantage over its rival.

March 19, 2023 21:09
Rennes’ strength - Defence

Rennes’ charge for a European place has been led by its defensive line. The side has managed eight clean sheets in the season, and has goals conceded average of just 1.07.

March 19, 2023 21:01
Head to Head Record

PSG: 17 | Draw: 5 | Rennes: 7

March 19, 2023 20:56
Starting Lineups

PSG (3-4-1-2): Donnarumma - Bitshiabu, Pereira, Bernat - Pembele, Ruiz, Verratti, Mendes - Vitinha - Messi, Mbappe

Rennes (5-3-2): Mandanda - Truffert, Theate, Wooh, Omari, Spence - Doue, Bourigeaud, Ugochukwu - Ekambi, Kalimuendo-Muinga

March 19, 2023 20:52
PSG Playing XI
March 19, 2023 20:47
Stade Rennes Playing XI
March 19, 2023 20:43
Predicted Lineups

PSG Predicted XI: Donnarumma(GK); Pereira, Ramos, Bitshiabu; Hakimi, Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe

Rennes Predicted XI: Mandanda(GK); Traore, Omari, Theate, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Majer, Toko Ekambi; Gouiri, Kalimuendo

March 19, 2023 20:36
The last meeting

Rennes had pulled off a surprise win against Paris Saint Germain in their previous match this season in January.

Hamari Traore had scored the only goal of the match.

March 19, 2023 20:28
Locked and Loaded
March 19, 2023 20:23
Live Streaming Info

When and where will the PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match kick-off?

The PSG vs Rennes match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 19.

Where will PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match be played?

The PSG vs Rennes is to be played at Parc des Princes.

Where can you watch the PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match?

The PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match will be telecast live across the Sports18 network.

Where can you live stream the PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match?

The PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match can be live streamed on JioCinema and Voot.

March 19, 2023 20:23
PREVIEW

Paris Saint-Germain will take on Rennes in a Ligue 1 fixture at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Sunday.

PSG is coming off a 2-1 victory over Brest, while Rennes has lost its last two games.

Christophe Galtier’s side sits comfortably at the top of Ligue 1 with 66 points, nine points ahead of second-placed Marseille. Rennes finds itself in sixth position with 47 points.