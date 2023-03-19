Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match at the Parc des Princes in Paris.
Mendes fires in a cross into the Rennes penalty area. Mbappe gets a touch but the ball has too much pace and he is unable to get it under control.
Two changes for PSG
IN - Sanches, Ekitike
OUT - Bernat, Ruiz
Fabian Ruiz’s shot is blocked by a defender. Mbappe then opens a pass to Messi but the ball is nicked off the Argentine.
Messi puts in a dangerous looking ball into the six-yard box but Rennes is able to navigate past the set piece.
PSG wins a free kick after Wooh uses a hand to block Vitinha’s cross. A yellow card too for the Rennes defender.
Rennes doubles the lead! Unbelievable scenes at the Parc des Princes. Bernat loses the ball and Rennes mounts a counter attack. The ball is crossed from the left by Ugochukwu and it is a simple tap in finish for the Rennes striker.
Rennes starts the proceedings in the second half.
Zaire Emery replaces Pembele.
PSG players take their time to come back on the pitch but all 22 are now on the green pitch. Rennes uses the time to go through some warm up drills.
End of the first half. That is an unexpected scoreline. Paris goes into the break stunned. After finding it footing and controlling play for a major part of the half, it conceded a goal on the stroke of half time. Apart from the goal scorer Toko Ekambi, Mandanda too has been a frustrating presence for the home team. The keeper made vital saves to ensure Rennes stays level. A tough task at hands for PSG.
Rennes has snatched the lead. Bourigeaud sees his teammate through in space. Ekambi squeezes his way between Bernat and Danilo and enters the penalty area. The packs a punch into the right-footed shot and beats Donnarumma! Against the run of play!
Messi makes a dribble from the right flank into the centre. He passes to Vitinha in hopes to build a one-two move. But the Portugal international is body-tackled and Rennes wins the ball.
MANDANDA! Rennes has to thank its keeper for the level scoreline. Messi to Mbappe. The latter takes one touch, moves into the penalty area and powers a shot with all his might. The ball is headed into the roof of the net if not for the keeper’s save. Fantastic!
Rennes gets a free kick on the right side of the field. Bourigeaud takes it but no trouble for PSG in clearing it.
Toko Ekambi is again the furthest Rennes player forward. He gets a pass in the penalty area but Bernat and Danilo make him commit a mistake.
Mandanda saves Pembele’s shot. It was a weak shot from the right side of the penalty area but it will count as an attempt nonetheless.
SAVED! Another save by Mandanda. He denies Messi. The No. 30 gets the ball in behind, controls it, spins and shoots. Mandanda dives to his right to make the stop.
Spence tries to beat Danilo with a stepover but the Portuguese is not fooled by the footwork. He holds firm to force a goalkick.
Mbappe’s pass to Messi is intercepted and Rennes tries to counter. PSG has enough bodies behind to force Rennes into a back pass.
Messi fouled in the midfield. Free kick to PSG.
Paris Saint Germain leading the possession stat 62-38. The home team starting to find its groove.
SAVED! Mandanda with a wonderful one-on-one save. It was Messi’s through ball into space. Mbappe has already caught the defence napping and has no pressure on him. With the keeper rushing towards him, he tries a chip shot which is saved.
Mbappe’s shot goes wide! Again Verratti passes to Mbappe into a channel. This time the Frenchman is onside. But he takes the ball too wide left and finds the angle against him. The left-footed shot flashes past the goal.
Now Messi tries a run in behind. The ball just beats him to the Rennes keeper Mandanda.
Verratti plays a pass in behind and Mbappe is off to collect it. He is first to it and fires the ball into the net but the assistant raises his flag for offside. No complaints there.
Kalimuendo makes the slightest error in a pass in the final third and Verratti pounces on it. PSG wins the ball back.
Kalimuendo again leads Rennes’ press. The side has two men in the Paris penalty area in an attempt tp win the ball up high.
Rennes with another corner. Bitshiabu’s tackle denies a dribble into the penalty area by Kalimuendo.
PSG has had possession but is unable to make its way into the final third.
Messi’s shot is blocked by Omari! A corner for PSG. A one-two in the midfield goes wrong but the ball still lands at the Argentine’s feet off a deflection.
Rennes deploying a high press to make it difficult for PSG to build from the back. A positive start for Bruno Genesio’s side.
Toko-Ekambi’s shot blocked by Bitshiabu! He had squared up Bernat but the young PSG defender steps in in time to deny the shot. Corner for Rennes.
Rennes with another entry into the penalty area. Doue crosses the ball from the left. Kalimuendo goes for the tap in but in process fouls a PSG defender. Free kick to PSG.
Toko Ekambi’s shot goes wide! That could have been fatal for PSG. A sloppy error in a pass in the backline goes straight to the Rennes forward. He is closed down by Danilo which forces his shot wide of goal.
Messi and Vitinha look to combine but lose possession. PSG is able to get enough bodies back to halt the counter attack. Rennes manages to keep the ball.
Norway’s Birger Meling comes on for Truffer.
Truffer goes down on the field again. A substitution is likely for Rennes.
Messi takes the corner short. PSG builds an attack from the centre of the field which ends after Vitinha’s through ball goes out of play.
Rennes’ left back Truffert seems to have taken a knock on his ankle. Undergoing a medical check right now.
Pembele with a dribble down the right wing wins an early corner for PSG.
PSG gets the ball rolling from the centre circle.
Paris Saint Germain players are in the tunnel. Moments away from making their way on to the pitch. Kylian Mbappe to lead the side today.
After losing against Monaco in Ligue 1, Paris Saint Germain has gone on a four-game winning run.
It has defeated Lille, Marseille, Nantes and Brest. Although, the side has left it late on a couple of occasions to seal the win. Messi scored a stoppage time free kick to beat Lille 4-3, while Mbappe saved the defending champion with a 90th minute winner against Brest last week.
The PSG team makes its way to the field for the pre-match drills.
Paris is currently nine points ahead of second-placed Lens, and 10 ahead of Marseille in third.
A win will take Galtier’s men 12 points clear at the top.
Marseille still has a game to play and even it wins, PSG will still hold a 10-point advantage over its rival.
Rennes’ charge for a European place has been led by its defensive line. The side has managed eight clean sheets in the season, and has goals conceded average of just 1.07.
PSG: 17 | Draw: 5 | Rennes: 7
PSG (3-4-1-2): Donnarumma - Bitshiabu, Pereira, Bernat - Pembele, Ruiz, Verratti, Mendes - Vitinha - Messi, Mbappe
Rennes (5-3-2): Mandanda - Truffert, Theate, Wooh, Omari, Spence - Doue, Bourigeaud, Ugochukwu - Ekambi, Kalimuendo-Muinga
PSG Predicted XI: Donnarumma(GK); Pereira, Ramos, Bitshiabu; Hakimi, Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe
Rennes Predicted XI: Mandanda(GK); Traore, Omari, Theate, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Majer, Toko Ekambi; Gouiri, Kalimuendo
Rennes had pulled off a surprise win against Paris Saint Germain in their previous match this season in January.
Hamari Traore had scored the only goal of the match.
When and where will the PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match kick-off?
The PSG vs Rennes match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 19.
Where will PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match be played?
The PSG vs Rennes is to be played at Parc des Princes.
Where can you watch the PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match?
The PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match will be telecast live across the Sports18 network.
Where can you live stream the PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match?
The PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match can be live streamed on JioCinema and Voot.
Paris Saint-Germain will take on Rennes in a Ligue 1 fixture at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Sunday.
PSG is coming off a 2-1 victory over Brest, while Rennes has lost its last two games.
Christophe Galtier’s side sits comfortably at the top of Ligue 1 with 66 points, nine points ahead of second-placed Marseille. Rennes finds itself in sixth position with 47 points.