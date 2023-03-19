PSG’s winning streak

After losing against Monaco in Ligue 1, Paris Saint Germain has gone on a four-game winning run.

It has defeated Lille, Marseille, Nantes and Brest. Although, the side has left it late on a couple of occasions to seal the win. Messi scored a stoppage time free kick to beat Lille 4-3, while Mbappe saved the defending champion with a 90th minute winner against Brest last week.