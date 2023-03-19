PSG vs Rennes, LIVE streaming info: Predicted 11, team news, when and where to watch Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain will play a home game against Rennes in a Ligue 1 fixture at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Sunday.
PSG is coming off a 2-1 victory over Brest, while Rennes lost its last two games.
Christophe Galtier’s PSG sits comfortably at the top with 66 points, nine points ahead of second-placed Marseille. Rennes finds itself in sixth position with 47 points.
PSG Ligue 1 form:
W-L-W-W-W-W
Rennes Ligue 1 form:
L-L-W-W-L-D
When and where will the PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match kick-off?
The PSG vs Rennes match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 19.
Where will PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match be played?
The PSG vs Rennes is to be played at Parc des Princes
Where can you watch the PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match?
The PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match will be telecast live across the Sports18 network.
Where can you live stream the PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match?
The PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match can be live streamed on JioCinema and Voot.