PSG vs Rennes, LIVE streaming info: Predicted 11, team news, when and where to watch Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain will play a home game against Rennes in a Ligue 1 fixture at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Sunday.

PSG is coming off a 2-1 victory over Brest, while Rennes lost its last two games.

Christophe Galtier’s PSG sits comfortably at the top with 66 points, nine points ahead of second-placed Marseille. Rennes finds itself in sixth position with 47 points.

PSG Ligue 1 form:

W-L-W-W-W-W

Rennes Ligue 1 form:

L-L-W-W-L-D

PSG vs Rennes Predicted XI PSG Predicted XI: Donnarumma(GK); Pereira, Ramos, Bitshiabu; Hakimi, Zaire-Emery, Verratti, Vitinha, Mendes; Messi, Mbappe Rennes Predicted XI: Mandanda(GK); Traore, Omari, Theate, Truffert; Bourigeaud, Santamaria, Majer, Toko Ekambi; Gouiri, Kalimuendo

When and where will the PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match kick-off?

The PSG vs Rennes match will kick-off at 9:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 19.

Where will PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match be played?

The PSG vs Rennes is to be played at Parc des Princes

Where can you watch the PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match?

The PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match will be telecast live across the Sports18 network.

Where can you live stream the PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match?

The PSG vs Rennes Ligue 1 match can be live streamed on JioCinema and Voot.