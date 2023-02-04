Football

Ligue 1: Messi hits winner as PSG comes from behind to beat Toulouse

A second-half strike by Lionel Messi guided Paris Saint-Germain to a 2-1 win against Toulouse at the Parc des Princes in a Ligue 1 match on Saturday.

04 February, 2023 23:24 IST
Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi reacts during the game.

Paris St Germain’s Lionel Messi reacts during the game. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Lionel Messi scored a superb second-half winner as a Paris Saint-Germain side missing the injured Kylian Mbappe and Neymar came from behind to beat Toulouse 2-1 on Saturday and consolidate its lead at the top of Ligue 1.

Dutch midfielder Branco van den Boomen gave mid-table Toulouse the lead at the Parc des Princes from a 20th-minute free-kick, only for Achraf Hakimi to curl in the equaliser with half-time approaching.

Messi then put PSG in front just before the hour mark with a glorious first-time strike on his left foot low into the corner of the net from just outside the area.

It was Messi’s 10th Ligue 1 goal of the season and his 15th for his club this campaign, as the World Cup winner stepped up in the absence of PSG’s two other superstar attackers.

The Qatar-owned club is now eight points clear at the top of the table from Marseille, which plays Nice on Sunday and then hosts PSG in the French Cup last 16 in midweek.

Mbappe will miss that game and the Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich on February 14 after being ruled out for three weeks with a thigh injury suffered in the 3-1 win at Montpellier last Wednesday.

