Follow for all live updates from the Ligue 1 game between PSG and Toulouse.

Playing 11s Toulouse: Dupe; Kamanzi, Rouault, Nicolaisen, Diarra; Dejaegere, Spierings, Van den Boomen; Chaibi, Aboukhlal, Onaiwu PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pereira, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Sanches; Messi; Soler, Ekitike

LIGUE 1 STATS PSG has won its last five Ligue 1 games against Toulouse, without conceding a goal. The Parisians are also uneaten at home in the league for the last 32 games.

PREVIEW

Paris St Germain will be without Neymar and Kylian Mbappe when it takes on Toulouse in Ligue 1 on Saturday after the Brazilian was ruled out due to muscle pain.

Mbappe has been ruled out for three weeks with a thigh injury and will miss the team’s Champions League last-16 first leg against Bayern Munich on Feb 14.

“Following some pain in his abductor muscle, Neymar is still recovering and is training individually,” PSG said in a statement.

“He will resume training with the squad early next week.”

PSG recovered from a poor start to its league campaign with a 3-1 win over Montpellier, despite Mbappe missing two penalties.

“The absence of Neymar and Kylian is obviously a pity because the three players up front had been connecting well,” said PSG coach Christophe Galtier.

“It will be up to those who play alongside Leo (Lionel Messi) to seize the opportunity.”

PSG leads the standings with 51 points from 21 games, five ahead of second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

- with inputs from Reuters

Predicted lineups Toulouse: Dupe; Desler, Rouault, Nicolaisen, Suazo; Aboukhlal, Spierings, Van den Boomen; Chaibi, Dallinga, Onaiwu PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Ramos, Bernat; Ruiz, Pereira, Sanches; Messi; Soler, Ekitike

Streaming information:

When is the PSG vs Toulouse Ligue 1 match?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG vs Toulouse is will start at 9:30 PM on Saturday.

Where can I watch the PSG vs Toulouse Ligue 1 match live?

The Ligue 1 match between PSG vs Toulouse will be telecast on Sports18 network.

Where can I live the PSG vs Toulouse Ligue 1 match?

The Montpellier vs PSG Ligue 1 match can be live streamed on Voot and Jio Cinemas.