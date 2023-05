Paris Saint-Germain was crowned the Ligue 1 champion for a record 11th time after a 1-1 draw against Strasbourg at the Stade de la Meinau on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe turned provider as Lionel Messi scored the opening goal in the 59th minute.

However, former PSG player Kevin Gameiro earned a point for Strasbourg by finding the net in the 79th minute. The point also ensured that Strasbourg remains the Ligue 1 for another season.

More to follow..