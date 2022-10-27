Football

PSV Eindhoven away fans banned for next European game

Fans of PSV ripped up seats and lit flares, throwing one towards Arsenal supporters during the game at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Reuters
27 October, 2022 17:08 IST
27 October, 2022 17:08 IST
A steward raises a seat as fans clash following the UEFA Europa League group A match between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium

A steward raises a seat as fans clash following the UEFA Europa League group A match between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Fans of PSV ripped up seats and lit flares, throwing one towards Arsenal supporters during the game at the Emirates Stadium in London.

PSV Eindhoven have been ordered to play their next European competition game without their away fans after crowd trouble marred their Europa League defeat at Arsenal last week, UEFA said on Thursday.

Fans of PSV ripped up seats and lit flares, throwing one towards Arsenal supporters during the game at the Emirates Stadium in London, which ended in a 1-0 win for the hosts.

PSV were also issued a fine of 40,000 euros ($40,000).

PSV’s next away game in European competition comes against Norway’s Bodo/Glimt on Nov. 3.

UEFA added that PSV must “contact Arsenal FC within 30 days for the settlement of damages caused by its supporters, i.e. for the damaged seats.”

PSV face Arsenal at the Philips Stadion later on Thursday. Arsenal lead Group A on 12 points from four games, five ahead of the second-placed Dutch side.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup: India campaign review - what Blue Lionesses can learn from early exit

Watch: Benzema, Putellas win Ballon d’Or, Mane wins Socrates award

WATCH: FIFA U17 WWC - USA hammers India 8-0 in record-breaking opening win

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us