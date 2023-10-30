MagazineBuy Print

Ajax slump to bottom of Eredivisie after PSV thumping

The record 36-time Dutch champions, who sacked coach Maurice Steijn earlier this week before losing to Brighton in the Europa League, suffered a fifth straight defeat in the Dutch top flight for the first time in their history.

Published : Oct 30, 2023 09:11 IST , Amsterdam - 2 MINS READ

AFP
PSV Eindhoven’s Ismael Saibari celebrates after scoring a goal during the Dutch Eredivisie match against Ajax Amsterdam.
PSV Eindhoven’s Ismael Saibari celebrates after scoring a goal during the Dutch Eredivisie match against Ajax Amsterdam. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

PSV Eindhoven’s Ismael Saibari celebrates after scoring a goal during the Dutch Eredivisie match against Ajax Amsterdam. | Photo Credit: AFP

Dutch giants Ajax slipped to the bottom of the Eredivisie table on Sunday after blowing a half-time lead in a 5-2 thrashing by PSV Eindhoven.

The record 36-time Dutch champions, who sacked coach Maurice Steijn earlier this week before losing to Brighton in the Europa League, suffered a fifth straight defeat in the Dutch top flight for the first time in their history.

Ajax had gradually fallen from grace since the exit of former coach Erik ten Hag to Manchester United in 2022, before falling apart this season.

ALSO READ | Ligue 1 2023-24: Marseille-Lyon match called off after team bus attacked

“Ajax is now last in the Eredivisie with only five measly points,” said a statement on the Ajax supporters’ club website.

“That hurts a lot. Still, we can draw some strength from the first half in Eindhoven. The players showed that they can indeed play football.

“Hopefully, that will give us some confidence in the coming weeks, where Ajax will have to climb out of the depths.”

Branco van den Boomen gave Ajax a perfect start in their first league game under interim boss Hedwiges Maduro, before Brian Brobbey restored their advantage after Hirving Lozano’s equaliser for PSV.

But the visitors were torn to shreds in the second half at Philips Stadion, as goals from Luuk de Jong and Ismael Saibari put the home side in front less than seven minutes after the restart.

Mexican international Lozano added two more to complete his hat-trick.

ALSO READ | La Liga 2023-24: Morata scores again as Atletico tops Alaves 2-1; Sociedad, Athletic held to draw

Ajax were also beaten 4-0 by bitter rivals Feyenoord earlier in the campaign in a match which was abandoned 10 minutes into the second half when hardcore Ajax fans lobbed flares onto the pitch with their team 3-0 behind.

The match was completed days later behind closed doors.

Ajax are now two points behind second-bottom Utrecht after collecting just five points from their first eight games.

PSV are five points clear of AZ Alkmaar at the top after starting the league season with 10 straight wins.

AZ’s match against Nijmegen was abandoned in injury time after Nijmegen striker Bas Dost collapsed on the pitch and was taken off on a stretcher.

The former Netherlands striker regained consciousness and acknowledged the fans.

Nijmegen were leading the game 2-1, with Dost having earlier found the net.

