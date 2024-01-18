AC Milan’s Pulisic voted US Soccer male player of the year

United States star Christian Pulisic, a forward for Italian giant AC Milan, was voted US Soccer’s Male Player of the Year for a record-tying fourth time, US Soccer announced Thursday.

Pulisic matched former American star Landon Donovan by capturing the 2023 award, the 25-year-old Pulisic having earlier taken the award in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

“If you’re joining Landon on anything regarding the national team, you’re doing something right,” Pulisic said. “He’s a legend. I looked up to him, so I’m grateful to be in that conversation. I’m hoping to continue to push, and hopefully, it will not be the last.”

Pulisic is the youngest to have won the award three or more times, a feat managed only by three-time winners Clint Dempsey and Kasey Keller and Donovan, whose run came between 2003 and 2010.

“It’s an honour to win this award again for the fourth time,” Pulisic said. “It was an incredible season for me. I always enjoy playing with the national team.

“Of course, coming to AC Milan, it has been just a really exciting year. I’ve enjoyed it so much, so I’m really grateful to win an award like this.”

Pulisic scored six goals and assisted on three others for the US national team, helping the Americans win the CONCACAF Nations League for the second consecutive time, and being named the event’s best player. He has 28 career goals for the US team.

Last July, Pulisic made a $20 million transfer from England’s Chelsea to AC Milan, where during the fall portion of the 2023-24 campaign he scored six goals and added three assists in 13 Serie A appearances. He also played in AC Milan’s Champions League run, his goal against Newcastle giving him eight career goals in the Champions League, the most by any American.

Voting for the award was done by US national team and professional league coaches, US players that earned a cap in 2023, US Soccer’s board of directors and athletes council, a media panel and former players and administrators.

Pulisic took 53% of total votes to 21.5% for his AC Milan teammate Yunus Musah and third-place Ricardo Pepi of Dutch squad PSV Eindhoven on 12.9%.