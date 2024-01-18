La Liga: Sevilla wins ruling against ‘overweight’ player who sought $5M from terminated contract

Sevilla has won a legal case against a former player at sport’s highest court, which ruled that it was justified in terminating the contract of defender Joris Gnagnon for being consistently overweight after the COVID-19 pandemic, the Spanish club said Thursday.

The former France Under-21 international had previously asked FIFA for compensation of more than 4.6 million euros ($5 million) plus interest for having his contract terminated in September 2021. The five-year contract was worth 11 million euros ($12 million).

Returning to Sevilla for preseason training in July 2021, Gnagnon was found to be “overweight at ‘level II (pre-obesity)’,” the FIFA disputes panel ruling said 16 months ago.

Gnagnon went to the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the FIFA judges ruled that his claim with the football body was inadmissible because he also was pursuing the case at a civil court in Spain. That civil claim was later withdrawn.

CAS said Thursday it had dismissed Gnagnon’s appeal against the FIFA ruling handed down in September 2022.

“The ruling ends a long procedure that began after the player’s post-pandemic return to the club, in which he arrived severely overweight.” Sevilla said in a statement.

The FIFA ruling detailed Sevilla’s ongoing issues with his weight exceeding 90 kilograms (200 lbs), with the club also saying the defender repeatedly arrived late for training sessions and meetings.

Gnagnon turned 27 last week and has been a free agent since a six-month contract with French club Saint-Etienne ended in June 2022.

He comes from the same Paris suburb, Bondy, as Kylian Mbappé and was developed at Rennes before joining Sevilla aged 21. He returned to the French club for a loan spell during his second season in Spain.