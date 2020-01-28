I-League: Punjab FC hosts struggling Neroca FC

Punjab FC will resume its bid for a second I-League table when it hosts eighth-placed Neroca FC on Wednesday.

The home side, which is second on the I-League table with 14 points from nine matches, has been on a dream run this season and is unbeaten at home. Dipanda Dicka's form and the tactics of young head coach Yan Law have seen the side claim three wins and five draws, and just one loss.

RELATED| I-League coverage blackout: Feel cheated by AIFF, says Punjab FC owner Bajaj

Yan Law said, “We are definitely working towards winning the title this season. We have to win the next couple of games on the trot to be at the top of the table, but it's not going to be easy.”

Speaking ahead of the Neroca clash, he said, “(Our) next game against Neroca is going to be tough as they are also looking towards getting a win after the last few games didn't go their way.”

He added: “After this we play against play Mohan Bagan and East Bengal back-to-back away in Kolkata, followed by Gokulam in Calicut. So the next couple of games are very tough and important for us as we are definitely playing for the title.”

RELATED| TRAU FC sacks coach Dimitris Dimitriou despite four successive wins

Neroca FC, on the other hand, comes into the tie on the back of a 3-0 loss to Mohun Bagan. And to Neroca’s disadvantage, the side has never beaten Punjab FC thus far. In the five times that the two teams have met in the I-League, Punjab has won on four occasions and one game ended in a draw.

Neroca FC gaffer, Gift Raikhan said, “I know the results have not been in favor of Neroca FC but it is football, each time we lose a match we have to go back to drawing board and start fresh. We have another 12-13 matches in our hand and we are taking the encounter against Punjab FC very seriously.”

The match will be broadcast LIVE on FanCode from 2:00pm.