I-League: Real Kashmir registers first win in four matches

A goal on either side of the break powered Real Kashmir to a 2-0 win over Indian Arrows in the I-League on Sunday. Mason Robertson (18th minute) and Gnohere Krizo (57th) scored the goals for the winning team.

It was RKFC’s first win in four matches, helping it to the seventh spot with nine points from seven games. Arrows, after its third straight defeat, remained at the bottom with four points from eight matches.

Mason, son of coach Dave, put RKFC ahead in the 18th minute. Mason jumped highest among all the players vying for the ball at the centre of the box and met Brian Mascarenhas’ swinging delivery with an accurate header that went into the top right corner.

After the break Arrows applied pressure on RKFC, drawing acrobatic saves from goalkeeper P Lachenpa. Real Kashmir soon doubled its lead when Gnohere Krizo converted a penalty in the 58th minute. Bikash Yumnam handled a goal-bound ball and also received a yellow card for his action.