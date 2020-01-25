ISL: Hyderabad, Mumbai City share spoils in dramatic encounter - Talking points

Hyderabad FC avoided a defeat against Mumbai City FC after Marko Stankovic delivered from the penalty spot with a minute to go on the clock to level scores. Mohamed Larbi had opened the account with a spot-kick in the first half but his side was forced to settle for a draw at the full-time whistle.

The 1-1 draw had no effect on either sides' position on the table although the race for the playoff berths remains wide open.

Here are the major talking points from the dramatic clash:

1) No outfield goals on display

There were no goals scored from outfield on Friday as both strikes were converted from the penalty spot. Larbi broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute after Nikhil Poojary was guilty of a handball, while Stankovic sent Amrinder Singh the wrong way with his spot-kick when Pratik Chaudhari was booked for a foul on Bobo.

The absence of outfield goals also explained the lack of creativity and finishing from both sides as they put up a sub-par display. While Mumbai could have easily had more than one goal to its name, Hyderabad was fortunate to be gifted a chance for redemption in the final minute.

2) Questions arise over last-minute penalty decision

The penalty decision by referee Kasimov Sherzod in the 93rd minute fired a controversy as the replay showed it was a soft call.

As Bobo made his way into the Mumbai box from the left side, he was being marked by Pratik. Bobo attempted a cross that hit Sarthak Golui's shoulder but the match official did not find it worthy of a booking.

However, as Pratik tried to close down Bobo again, he made contact with the Hyderabad attacker after which Bobo fell to the ground and a penalty was awarded.

Mumbai City coach Jorge Costa was unhappy with the referee's call and was seen questioning the referee at the end of the match.

3) Reliable Adil shines on a tough day at office

While Hyderabad struggled in attack, defender Adil Khan put in a commendable performance in the backline. The Indian international, who signed a contract extension with Hyderabad on Thursday, played a pivotal role with his clean tackles, solid blocks and a last-ditch effort.

The defender put in five tackles, and made 19 clearances -- the most by any player in the home side.