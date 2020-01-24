I-League: TRAU looks to continue winning rhythm against Aizawl

With a hat-trick of wins under its belt, TRAU FC will look to continue its winning momentum when it hosts Aizawl FC in the I-League on Saturday.

Placed third in the standings with 11 points from eight games, TRAU is on a winning spree since its victory in the Imphal derby which set its run in motion.

Speaking before the match, the TRAU coach Dimitris Dimitriou, said: “We are delighted that we have three wins in a row against very good opponents and we are unbeaten in the last five games. The results are coming because of the hard and discipline of the players.

“At the moment, my only worry is that we have a lot of young players in the squad and they must keep their feet on the ground. With the help of the experienced players, foreigners and locals, we are trying to keep their feet on the ground because it is easy to reach high but hard to stay there,” he added.

“Our next opponent Aizawl is a club with four or five times bigger budget than my team. They have good players and a solid team. They have also made a few additions during this transfer window and being former champions, they are a well-organised club."

Aizawl, on the other hand, will be playing after a gap of two weeks. The former champion lies ninth on the table with eight points from seven games. A win in this match will ensure Aizawl’s first win after a continuous streak of four draws.

Aizawl coach Stanley Rozario looked at the positive side of the break and said: “We got a two-week break and we have built up our team in all the games related to aspects like transition in attacking and defending, converting goal-scoring chances and more focused on avoiding silly mistakes.

Rozario also praised TRAU FC and said: “TRAU FC started the league very poorly by losing three matches and they were at the bottom of the table but now it is totally different. The team has transformed under coach Dimitriou.”