Football

Qatar to host western knockout matches in Asian Champions League

Urawa secured their place in the final for the fourth time last August but the completion of the western half of the continental championship was delayed because of Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup.

Reuters
SYDNEY 03 February, 2023 11:36 IST
SYDNEY 03 February, 2023 11:36 IST
FILE PHOTO: Ulsan Hyundai players celebrate with the AFC Champions League trophy after winning the final against Persepolis in Al Wakrah, Qatar, on December 19, 2020. 

FILE PHOTO: Ulsan Hyundai players celebrate with the AFC Champions League trophy after winning the final against Persepolis in Al Wakrah, Qatar, on December 19, 2020.  | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Urawa secured their place in the final for the fourth time last August but the completion of the western half of the continental championship was delayed because of Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup.

Qatar will host the knockout rounds for the western half of the 2022 Asian Champions League draw in February with eight teams battling it out to decide who meets Japan’s Urawa Red Diamonds in the final in April and May.

Urawa secured their place in the final for the fourth time last August but the completion of the western half of the continental championship was delayed because of Qatar’s hosting of the World Cup.

Also Read
Chennaiyin coach Bradaric ‘feels robbed’ as refereeing takes centre-stage in ISL yet again

The eight teams, led by reigning champions Al Hilal and fellow Saudis Al Shabab, completed their group matches in a centralised venue in April last year.

Al Shabab face Uzbek outfit Nasaf Qarshi in a one-off tie on Feb. 19 in Al Wakrah, while Al Hilal play Emirati side Shabab Al Ahli at the same Al Janoub stadium a day later.

The other ties at Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium over the same two days pitch Qatari rivals Al Duhail and Al Rayyan against each other and Iran’s Foolad against a third Saudi club, Al-Faisaly.

The final four West Asian clubs will face off in elimination ties on Feb. 23 with the semi-final three days later.

The competition will revert to the traditional two legs for the final with Urawa visiting West Asia on April 29 and hosting the second match in Saitama on May 6.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us