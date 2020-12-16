Football Football Ajax's Promes released but remains suspect in stabbing, say prosecutors Quincy Promes was arrested on Sunday in relation to the stabbing of a man in July in a town near Amsterdam. Reuters Amsterdam 16 December, 2020 10:39 IST Quincy Promes of Ajax in action during a Dutch Eredivisie match against PEC Zwolle at Johan Cruyff Arena last Saturday in Amsterdam. - Getty Images Reuters Amsterdam 16 December, 2020 10:39 IST Ajax forward Quincy Promes was released from custody on Tuesday, after having been arrested two days earlier for his alleged involvement in a stabbing, Dutch prosecutors said.The 28-year old Promes was arrested on Sunday in relation to the stabbing of a man in July in a town near Amsterdam.READ | Premier League: Schedule takes toll as Chelsea, City drop points Prosecutors said the former Sevilla and Spartak Moscow player remained a suspect while the investigation continued, but there were no grounds to hold him in custody.Promes' lawyer Manon Aalmoes said in a statement on Sunday that her client denied any involvement in the incident. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos