Football

Ajax's Promes released but remains suspect in stabbing, say prosecutors

Quincy Promes was arrested on Sunday in relation to the stabbing of a man in July in a town near Amsterdam.

Reuters
Amsterdam 16 December, 2020 10:39 IST
Quincy Promes

Quincy Promes of Ajax in action during a Dutch Eredivisie match against PEC Zwolle at Johan Cruyff Arena last Saturday in Amsterdam.   -  Getty Images

Reuters
Amsterdam 16 December, 2020 10:39 IST

Ajax forward Quincy Promes was released from custody on Tuesday, after having been arrested two days earlier for his alleged involvement in a stabbing, Dutch prosecutors said.

The 28-year old Promes was arrested on Sunday in relation to the stabbing of a man in July in a town near Amsterdam.

READ | Premier League: Schedule takes toll as Chelsea, City drop points

Prosecutors said the former Sevilla and Spartak Moscow player remained a suspect while the investigation continued, but there were no grounds to hold him in custody.

Promes' lawyer Manon Aalmoes said in a statement on Sunday that her client denied any involvement in the incident.

  Dugout videos