Football

Referee hands out 10 red cards in fiery Argentine final

In all, seven red cards were shown to Boca players and three from Racing over the course of the match.

Reuters
07 November, 2022 11:43 IST
07 November, 2022 11:43 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: World Cup referee Facundo Tello dished out 10 red cards in Argentina’s Champions Trophy final.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: World Cup referee Facundo Tello dished out 10 red cards in Argentina’s Champions Trophy final. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

In all, seven red cards were shown to Boca players and three from Racing over the course of the match.

World Cup referee Facundo Tello dished out 10 red cards in Argentina’s Champions Trophy final on Sunday after Racing Club midfielder Carlos Alcaraz sparked a melee in front of the Boca Juniors fans with his match-winning goal celebration.

With the teams level at 1-1 in the final minutes of extra time, Alcaraz directed a header into the corner of the net to win it for Racing.

However, his extended celebration in front of the opposition’s fans infuriated the Boca players, with video showing them grabbing Alcaraz by the ear and throwing a ball at him.

Tello, who will be one of the officials at the World Cup in Qatar, sent Alcaraz off and dished out five red cards to Boca players after the scuffles.

In all, seven red cards were shown to Boca players and three from Racing over the course of the match.

Norberto Briasco had opened the scoring for Boca before Racing’s Matias Rojas equalised in the first half.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
Videos

Thomas Tuchel interview - Five takeaways from chat with former Chelsea coach

FIFA says visitors ‘welcome’ in Qatar ‘no matter your sexual orientation’

Kolkata Derby VLOG: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal rivalry through the eyes of an outsider

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us