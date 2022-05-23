ISL: Rafael Crivellaro extends Chennaiyin FC contract till 2023

Attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro has extended his stay at Chennaiyin FC by signing a new contract with the club, which will extend till 2023.

The 33-year-old, who captained the team in the 2020-21 season, was ruled out of last season after suffering an injury. The club and the player mutually decided to part ways for the remainder of the season.

READ: ISL: Anirudh Thapa signs a two-year contract extension with Chennaiyin FC

Crivellaro last featured for the club on 29th December, 2020 against ATK Mohun Bagan.

The Brazilian joined the club on 3rd September, 2019 and played a key role in Chennaiyin FC reaching the finals of ISL 2019/20. In the two and a half seasons as a Marina Machan, he made 27 appearances, scoring eight goals, providing nine assists and much more off the field.