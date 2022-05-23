Football Football ISL: Rafael Crivellaro extends Chennaiyin FC contract till 2023 Rafael Crivellaro has extended his stay at Chennaiyin FC by signing a new contract with the club, which will extend till 2023. Team Sportstar 23 May, 2022 21:04 IST Rafael Crivellaro captained Chennaiyin FC in 2020-21. - SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Team Sportstar 23 May, 2022 21:04 IST Attacking midfielder Rafael Crivellaro has extended his stay at Chennaiyin FC by signing a new contract with the club, which will extend till 2023. The 33-year-old, who captained the team in the 2020-21 season, was ruled out of last season after suffering an injury. The club and the player mutually decided to part ways for the remainder of the season. READ: ISL: Anirudh Thapa signs a two-year contract extension with Chennaiyin FCCrivellaro last featured for the club on 29th December, 2020 against ATK Mohun Bagan.The Brazilian joined the club on 3rd September, 2019 and played a key role in Chennaiyin FC reaching the finals of ISL 2019/20. In the two and a half seasons as a Marina Machan, he made 27 appearances, scoring eight goals, providing nine assists and much more off the field. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :