FA Cup: Haaland holds no fear for Man Utd, says Varane

United go into Saturday’s final looking to end the Premier League champions’ bid for a second trophy this season, with Pep Guardiola’s side in the hunt for a rare treble with a Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 11:55 IST , MANCHESTER - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Raphael Varane.
FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Raphael Varane. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Manchester United’s Raphael Varane. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Manchester United defender Raphael Varane said his team do not fear Erling Haaland ahead of their FA Cup final showdown against Manchester City but acknowledged that their rivals pose a threat from every area of the pitch.

ALSO READ
Guardiola puts City on red alert as United threaten treble bid in FA Cup final

United go into Saturday’s final looking to end the Premier League champions’ bid for a second trophy this season, with Pep Guardiola’s side in the hunt for a rare treble with a Champions League final against Inter Milan to come on June 10.

The only team to have won the English title, FA Cup and Champions League in the same season is United, who achieved the feat in 1999.

Haaland has scored 52 goals in his debut season in England, winning the Premier League Golden Boot with a record 36 strikes en route to multiple Player of the Year awards.

ALSO READ
Serie A: Juventus bids to end the season on a high note against Udinese

Varane said there was more to City than the Norwegian hitman.

“Fear? No way ... Why?” he told The Telegraph. “Yes, he is a very good player, we all know that. But the danger from City is everywhere, they are very complete.”

Varane said nullifying playmaker Kevin De Bruyne would be key to stopping Haaland. De Bruyne finished the league season with 16 assists, half of which were for Haaland.

ALSO READ
Stuttgart hammers 10-man Hamburg to take relegation playoff advantage

“They can score from set-plays, from a possession game and from a transition game. As a defender, the connection (Haaland has) especially with De Bruyne - that kind of pass is complicated to defend, so we try to cut that connection.

“We know we can beat them. We have to be consistent for 90 minutes because we know that everything can change in a few seconds.”

Erik ten Hag’s side is looking to end their season on a high note having won the League Cup and Varane - who spent 10 trophy-laden years at Real Madrid - said United are developing a winning mentality again.

“We have to be positive, we’re in a good way. But the most important thing is to believe.”

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
