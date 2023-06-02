Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Serie A: Juventus bids to end the season on a high note against Udinese

Serie A: Juve will pay a fine of 718,000 euros and will not challenge last month’s 10-point penalty following a settlement reached on Tuesday with Italy’s football authorities over payments to players and the club’s accounts.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 11:12 IST , UDINE - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Juventus Moise Kean during the warm-up before the match.
FILE PHOTO: Juventus Moise Kean during the warm-up before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Juventus Moise Kean during the warm-up before the match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Juventus will look to end its season on a positive note by winning at Udinese on Sunday to give itself a chance of qualifying for the Europa League, with the legal issues that have plagued the club throughout the season now behind them.

ALSO READ
Guardiola puts City on red alert as United threaten treble bid in FA Cup final

Juve will pay a fine of 718,000 euros ($790,374.40) and will not challenge last month’s 10-point penalty following a settlement reached on Tuesday with Italy’s football authorities over payments to players and the club’s accounts.

With the settlement, the Turin club aim to clear the slate with the game’s regulators before the end of the Serie A season and provide clarity for their future.

There will be no further points deducted for this term after the 10 Juve were docked last month in a separate football case regarding the club’s player transfers.

Despite the points deduction, Juventus still secured a European spot but missed out on Champions League qualification.

ALSO READ
‘Proud’ Mourinho leaves Roma fans fearing summer exit

With one round of matches left, Max Allegri’s men have 59 points in the seventh spot, which brings Conference League qualification. Atalanta and AS Roma are in the Europa League spots on 61 and 60 points respectively.

Under pressure after a lacklustre season, Allegri needs a win and favourable results elsewhere to secure a spot in the Europa League. Juve’s mid-table opponents Udinese have nothing at stake and are on a three-match losing streak.

“This year they took everything away from us, let’s hope that next year we’ll start better,” Allegri said after the 1-0 loss against AC Milan on Sunday.

“Let’s honour the last match of the season in the best possible way, then we will make choices calmly.”

SECOND PLACE

Lazio will guarantee a runners-up spot with a win at Empoli on Saturday, but manager Maurizio Sarri won’t be present after receiving a red card last week.

ALSO READ
Stuttgart hammers 10-man Hamburg to take relegation playoff advantage

There are injury doubts over midfielder Danilo Cataldi and defender Adam Marusic.

“We still need to finish well, we want to finish second. It won’t be easy in Empoli. It would be bad to give up one step away from such an important goal,” Sarri said after the 3-2 win over Cremonese on Sunday.

If Lazio fails to beat Empoli then Inter Milan can sneak into second place with a victory at Torino on Saturday.

However, with Inter facing the Champions League final against Manchester City on June 10 and their top-four spot assured, manager Simone Inzaghi may decide to rest players.

Hellas Verona and Spezia are locked in a battle to determine who will join Cremonese and Sampdoria in Serie B next season.

The two teams are level on 31 points and face challenging away matches. On Sunday, Verona travels to Milan while Spezia visits Roma, who is reeling from its loss to Sevilla on penalties in Wednesday’s Europa League final.

Related Topics

Serie A 2022-23 /

Serie A /

Juventus /

Europa League /

Udinese /

Champions League /

AC Milan /

Empoli /

Sevilla /

Manchester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Champions League final shows growth of the sport - NWSL commissioner
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Juventus bids to end the season on a high note against Udinese
    Reuters
  3. IBA acknowledges Swiss resignation to join rogue body
    Reuters
  4. Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis
    Rakesh Rao
  5. NBA Finals: Heat need to match Nuggets physicality, says Butler
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Women’s Champions League final shows growth of the sport - NWSL commissioner
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Juventus bids to end the season on a high note against Udinese
    Reuters
  3. Guardiola puts City on red alert as United threaten treble bid in FA Cup final
    AFP
  4. ‘Proud’ Mourinho leaves Roma fans fearing summer exit
    AFP
  5. ‘I will continue’: Ronaldo says he’ll stay in Saudi
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Women’s Champions League final shows growth of the sport - NWSL commissioner
    Reuters
  2. Serie A: Juventus bids to end the season on a high note against Udinese
    Reuters
  3. IBA acknowledges Swiss resignation to join rogue body
    Reuters
  4. Delhi Capitals out of IPL 2023; Punjab Kings do not inspire playoff confidence- Highlights, analysis
    Rakesh Rao
  5. NBA Finals: Heat need to match Nuggets physicality, says Butler
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment