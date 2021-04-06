Football Football Real Madrid's Varane tests positive for COVID-19, will miss Liverpool game Real Madrid will be without both first- choice central defenders -- Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos -- for the Champions League clash against Liverpool on April 14. Reuters MADRID 06 April, 2021 17:32 IST Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has tested positive for the coronavirus. - Getty Images Reuters MADRID 06 April, 2021 17:32 IST Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish club said, ruling him out of the Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Liverpool on Tuesday.Madrid, a 13-time European champion, will be without both first- choice central defenders for the game against Liverpool and probably the second leg at Anfield on April 14, as captain Sergio Ramos is sidelined due to injury.RELATED| Bernardeschi becomes sixth Italy player to test positive for COVID-19 Zinedine Zidane is set to field Spaniard Nacho Fernandez alongside Brazilian Eder Militao at the heart of his defence in the first leg, a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final which Real won 3-1. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.