Football Football Rapinoe urges Messi and Ronaldo to speak out on racism, sexism Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi should be doing more to help the fight against discrimination, says Megan Rapinoe. Ben Spratt 05 December, 2019 08:30 IST Lionel Messi and Megan Rapinoe at FIFA's The Best awards - Getty Images Ben Spratt 05 December, 2019 08:30 IST Megan Rapinoe has urged Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, as well as other leading male superstars, to be more outspoken on social issues including racism and sexism. United States international Rapinoe won the women's Ballon d'Or this week, joining Messi on the stage at the annual awards gala as the Barcelona great claimed the men's prize for a record sixth time, one more than rival Ronaldo. But Rapinoe, who has long been vociferous in her opposition to discrimination, does not believe her male counterparts are doing enough.WATCH| Megan Rapinoe wins women's Ballon D'Or "I want to shout, 'Cristiano, Leo, Zlatan [Ibrahimovic], help me'," she told France Football. "These big stars do not engage in anything when there are so many problems in men's football. "Do they have the fear of losing everything? They believe that but it's not true. "Who would scratch Messi or Ronaldo's names from the world of football for a statement against racism or sexism?" Rapinoe suggested recognition of her individual achievements was in part due to the way she has been open to discussing key topics. "This Ballon d'Or rewards both," she said. "On the one hand, I am a very good footballer. On the other hand, my activism attracts support. "People understand that I act to find solutions to the problems in our society. The idea is to empower others to speak loudly."