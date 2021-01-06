Football Football Jimenez doing fitness work at Wolves after fractured skull Wolves striker, Jimenez had undergone surgery five weeks ago after getting injured in a clash of heads playing in a league match at Arsenal in November. AP 06 January, 2021 20:31 IST Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been cautious about giving a time frame for the potential return of Jimenez, the team’s main striker and top scorer last season. - TWITTER AP 06 January, 2021 20:31 IST Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Raul Jimenez is doing some fitness work while he recovers from a fractured skull, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.Jimenez underwent surgery five weeks ago after getting injured in a clash of heads playing in a league match at Arsenal on November 29.The Mexico international “still has a way to go,” Wolves said in its latest update on Jimenez's condition, “however things are going well.”READ | AC Milan's Ante Rebic and Rade Krunic test positive for COVID-19 He attended Wolves’ 1-1 draw with Tottenham at Molineux on December 27.Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo has been cautious about giving a time frame for the potential return of Jimenez, the team’s main striker and top scorer last season.Wolves has won one of its seven league games since Jimenez was hurt. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos