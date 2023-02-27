Football

RB Leipzig signs Nicolas Seiwald in 20th deal with Salzburg

Seiwald will be the 20th player to switch from Salzburg to fellow Red Bull-backed Leipzig since the German club was founded by the energy drinks manufacturer in 2009.

Team Sportstar
LEIPZIG 27 February, 2023 12:09 IST
LEIPZIG 27 February, 2023 12:09 IST
AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala and Salzburg midfielder Nicolas Seiwald try to win control of the ball during the UEFA Europa League play-off on February 23, 2023.

AS Roma forward Paulo Dybala and Salzburg midfielder Nicolas Seiwald try to win control of the ball during the UEFA Europa League play-off on February 23, 2023. | Photo Credit: AFP

Seiwald will be the 20th player to switch from Salzburg to fellow Red Bull-backed Leipzig since the German club was founded by the energy drinks manufacturer in 2009.

Leipzig is signing yet another player from sister club Salzburg after agreeing a five-year deal with Austria midfielder Nicolas Seiwald.

The 21-year-old Seiwald will join ahead of the 2023-24 season, the Bundesliga club announced Sunday.

Also Read
PSG centre-back Kimpembe to undergo surgery on ruptured Achilles tendon

Seiwald will be the 20th player to switch from Salzburg to fellow Red Bull-backed Leipzig since the German club was founded by the energy drinks manufacturer in 2009.

Leipzig had already said Slovenian forward Benjamin Šeško will join for next season, following the same path as 18 other players including Naby Keita, Dayot Upamecano, Konrad Laimer, Amadou Haidara and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

“Nici is a tough-tackling, box-to-box player who has undergone a tremendous development in the last few years,” Leipzig sporting director Max Eberl said. “Despite being just 21 years old, he has already been able to amass plenty of experience at the senior level and been able to prove himself at the highest level in the Champions League.”

Seiwald, who came through Salzburg’s youth setup, has made 95 competitive appearances for the club including 16 games in the Champions League. He made 10 appearances for Austria since making his international debut in October 2021.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

League Cup Final: Manchester United vs Newcastle United in pictures

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us