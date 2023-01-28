RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo will miss several weeks with a torn muscle fibre in his left leg, the Bundesliga club announced on Saturday.

The Spain international tore a muscle in his upper thigh in the first half of Leipzig’s 2-1 win over Stuttgart on Friday.

Olmo, 24, has become an increasingly important player for coach Marco Rose this season, particularly in the absence of injured star forward Christopher Nkunku.

He scored one goal and set up two more in Leipzig’s 6-1 thrashing of Schalke on Tuesday.

Olmo will miss at least his side’s midweek German Cup match with Hoffenheim and the following weekend’s Bundesliga match with Cologne.

Leipzig currently sits in second place in the Bundesliga table, one point behind leader Bayern Munich.

The German Cup holders hosts Manchester City on February 22 in the first leg of the Champions League last 16.