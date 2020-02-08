I-League: Mason Robertson header takes Real Kashmir past Gokulam

Real Kashmir is one of the most loved teams of the I-League and on Saturday night its spirited footballers gave its fans another reason to celebrate. The visiting side stunned Gokulam Kerala FC, one of the favourites for the title, 1-0 in front of a capacity crowd at the Corporation Stadium.

This was the side's third away win on the trot and took its tally to 15 points, just two behind the second-placed Punjab FC, while Gokulam remains on 14 points. Mohun Bagan leads the table with 23 points.

It truly was a game to forget for Fernando Santiago Valera’s boys. They dominated the game, possessing the ball for 70 percent of the duration. They had seven shots at the goal, against the one from Kashmir.

But, the visitor managed to convert that into a goal and take home the three crucial points. The side would have to thank the coach’s son for that, once again.

Mason Robertson was the match-winner as his 50th minute strike, his fifth goal of the season, sealed the win. Four minutes into the second half, he headed in a superb cross from his captain Loveday Enyinnaya on the left flank.

Stung by the goal, Gokulam was all over the Kashmir half. But with skipper Marcus Joseph and Henry Kisekka not exactly finding their golden touch – they had come into this match with five goals each – the equaliser never came.

Gokulam had even brought in striker S. Rajesh to replace defender Wungngayam Muirang to sharpen the attack and created several chances, but poor finishing let the team down, not for the first time this season.

Kashmir, on the other hand, was determined to defend stoutly. And it succeeded. The team was well-served by a splendid performance under the bar by Phurba Lachenpa, who was later named the Man-of-the-Match.