I-League: Mohun Bagan hosts Punjab in top of table clash

Mohun Bagan will host a rejuvenated Punjab FC in a top of the table clash of the I-League at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday.

Currently leading the chart with a healthy six-point lead over its nearest challenger, Punjab FC, Mohun Bagan (on 23 points from 10 outings) will be looking to consolidate its position going into the second phase of the tournament.

For the visiting Punjab side, the challenge will be tougher as it cannot afford to lose more points and further slip behind the league leader. The team from Ludhiana made some gains in the transfer window earlier in the year by signing a handful of players, notable among which is former Mohun Bagan defender Eze Kingsley.

“This is a nine-point game for us. We need to win and bring the gap to three points. A draw will also not satisfy us, “ said Yan Law, the Punjab FC head coach. Law, who represented the country in the under-19 level, traces his roots to the city and is well aware of the traditional might of the opponent.



Mohun Bagan picked up momentum after a shaky start and has secured four wins in its last five games to lead the table by the half-way stage. The home team has every reason to be upbeat but Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna sought to be wary ahead of the meeting with Punjab FC.

“Punjab is a good team and they are combining well thanks to some great individuals in their team. It is going to be a tough match but we are ready for the challenge,” Vicuna said.

Mohun Bagan is likely to miss defender Daniel Cyrus, who is out with an injury, but Vicuna hoped that his team will able to retain the shape that fetched it wins the last three outings.