Football

Real Madrid plays Barcelona in preseason Clásico on July 29 in Arlington, Texas

This will be the third Barcelona-Real Madrid preseason matchup in the U.S. following games at Miami Gardens, Florida, in 2017 and at Houston last July.

AP
SAN FRANCISCO 12 May, 2023 22:12 IST
Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona clashes with Real Madrid players during the latest El Clasico.

Ferran Torres of FC Barcelona clashes with Real Madrid players during the latest El Clasico. | Photo Credit: Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Real Madrid will meet Barcelona in a El Clásico friendly on July 29 at Arlington, Texas, as part of six-club, eight-match preseason series that also includes Manchester United, Arsenal, AC Milan and Juventus.

The Soccer Champions Tour announced Friday was created by a newly formed company of the Sixth Street investment firm and will be staged in a partnership with AEG and Legends.

Matches start with Barcelona-Juventus at Santa Clara, California, on July 22 and include Real Madrid-Milan at Pasadena, California (July 23); Arsenal-Barcelona at Inglewood, California, and Real Madrid-Manchester United at Houston (both July 26); Juventus-AC Milan at Carson, California (July 27); AC Milan-Barcelona at Las Vegas (Aug. 1); and Juventus-Real Madrid at Orlando, Florida (Aug. 2).

Games are subject to approval by authorities.

England’s Premier League and Spain’s La Liga open Aug. 12 and Italy’s Serie A starts a week later.

