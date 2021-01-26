Football Football Real defender Nacho Fernandez tests positive for COVID-19 Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish champion said late on Monday. Reuters 26 January, 2021 15:33 IST Nacho Fernandez (right) is expected to miss Saturday's home game against Levante. - AP Reuters 26 January, 2021 15:33 IST Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez has tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish champion said late on Monday.The 31-year-old Spain international, who has made 10 appearances for Real in all competitions this season, was absent for their 4-1 victory at Alaves over the weekend.He is expected to miss Saturday's home game against Levante.READ: Mourinho hails Bale after Tottenham's Cup win at WycombeReal coach Zinedine Zidane had tested positive last week, while forward Eden Hazard, midfielder Casemiro and defender Eder Militao also contracted the virus earlier this season.Real is second in the league standings with 40 points from 19 games, seven points behind city rival Atletico Madrid, which has a game in hand. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos