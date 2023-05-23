Football

WATCH: Real Madrid president Perez meets Vinicius Jr. regarding racist abuse

La Liga club Real Madrid’s president Florentino Perez, on Tuesday, met Vinicius Jr., following the racial abuse the winger endured during the league game against valencia.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 23 May, 2023 20:26 IST
Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, center, leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the match against Valencia.

Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, center, leaves the pitch after being shown a red card during the match against Valencia. | Photo Credit: AP

The Real Madrid president expressed his support and affection, informed Vinicius of all the steps that are being taken in his defence and confirming that the club will go to any length in the face of such a hateful incident.

The 22-year-old Brazil international was targeted by a group of home supporter during the 1-0 defeat on Sunday and was later sent off. The match was held up for several minutes and the referee wrote in his post-match report that shouts of “monkey” had been directed at Vinicius.

After investigation from Spanish prosecutors, police arrested three youths suspected of hurling racist chants. “Police arrested today three young people in Valencia for the racist behaviour that occurred Sunday in the match between Valencia and Real Madrid,” Spain’s National Police said in a statement.

(With inputs from AFP)

