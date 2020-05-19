Football Football Hazard needs more physical work to recover from broken ankle A broken ankle sidelined Real Madrid's Eden Hazard in February and he knows he has to put the work in to be fit to return when La Liga resumes. Tom Webber 19 May, 2020 08:41 IST Real Madrid winger Eden Hazard has not played since February 22. - Getty Images Tom Webber 19 May, 2020 08:41 IST Eden Hazard needs to do more physical work to complete his recovery from a broken ankle and represent Real Madrid again this season.Madrid last week returned to its Valdebebas base for the first time in two months, with most major sport across the globe suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.The players undertook individual sessions before working in groups on Monday, as La Liga clubs took a step towards resuming its normal activities.ALSO READ|How Liverpool conquered the FIFA Club World CupHazard has not played since February 22, however, having broken his ankle in the 1-0 league defeat against Levante, meaning he has made just 15 appearances for Madrid since joining from Chelsea for €100million last year.The Belgium international was delighted to have a session with his teammates but acknowledged he needs to put it a lot more work before he is ready to return."I feel very good to be back on the pitch working with my team-mates," Hazard told Real Madrid TV.WATCH| "Now we have to wait for the matches to come, but I'm very happy. After two months away I need more physical work and more ball work. I just want to be ready for the next game."Now the training is better, we can train the way we like to. The first week was a bit strange, but now we can train again in groups and also attacking the goal."We just want to be all together and try to work as a group."La Liga president Javier Tebas hopes the competition will be ready to resume from June 12. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos