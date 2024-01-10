MagazineBuy Print

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE streaming info: Supercopa de Espana preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch

Real Madrid has won its last five games in all competitions and is enjoying an unbeaten run of 19 consecutive matches.

Published : Jan 10, 2024 13:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
(From L-R): Real Madrid head coach, Carlo Ancelotti and Atletico Madrid head coach, Diego Simeone.
(From L-R): Real Madrid head coach, Carlo Ancelotti and Atletico Madrid head coach, Diego Simeone. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

(From L-R): Real Madrid head coach, Carlo Ancelotti and Atletico Madrid head coach, Diego Simeone. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

With Real Madrid enjoying good momentum and Atletico Madrid on a bit of a slump, the city rivals meet in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday in the first of three matches between the clubs in less than a month.

After the Super Cup, Madrid and Atletico will clash again on January 18 in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, and then on February 4 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in their second Spanish league match of the season.

Real Madrid has won its last five games in all competitions and is enjoying an unbeaten run of 19 consecutive matches. The team’s only loss this season came against Atletico in the Spanish league, 3-1 at the Metropolitano stadium, which is where the Copa’s single-elimination game will take place next week.

It’s also where Atletico won 20 in a row across all competitions to tie a club record in a streak that ended with a 3-3 draw against Getafe in the Spanish league in December.

Read full preview HERE

Predicted XI

Real Madrid: Lunin (GK); Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Garcia; Kroos, Modric, Valverde; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak (GK); Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso; Koke; Riquelme, Llorente, De Paul, Lino; Griezmann, Morata.

When and where will Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Supercopa de Espana semifinal kick-off?
The Supercopa de Espana 2023-24 semifinal match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will kick-off at 12:30 am IST on Wednesday, January 11 2024, at Al-Awwal Stadium.
Where to watch the live telecast of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Supercopa de Espana semifinal in India?
The Supercopa de Espana 2023-24 semifinal match between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be telecasted in India on Fancode.

