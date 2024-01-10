Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid LIVE streaming info: Supercopa de Espana preview, Predicted XI, When, where to watch

With Real Madrid enjoying good momentum and Atletico Madrid on a bit of a slump, the city rivals meet in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday in the first of three matches between the clubs in less than a month.

After the Super Cup, Madrid and Atletico will clash again on January 18 in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, and then on February 4 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in their second Spanish league match of the season.

Real Madrid has won its last five games in all competitions and is enjoying an unbeaten run of 19 consecutive matches. The team’s only loss this season came against Atletico in the Spanish league, 3-1 at the Metropolitano stadium, which is where the Copa’s single-elimination game will take place next week.

It’s also where Atletico won 20 in a row across all competitions to tie a club record in a streak that ended with a 3-3 draw against Getafe in the Spanish league in December.

Predicted XI

Real Madrid: Lunin (GK); Carvajal, Rudiger, Tchouameni, Garcia; Kroos, Modric, Valverde; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinicius.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak (GK); Witsel, Gimenez, Hermoso; Koke; Riquelme, Llorente, De Paul, Lino; Griezmann, Morata.