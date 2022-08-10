Real Madrid will look to start the 2022-23 campaign with a win when it faces Europa League champion Eintracht Frankfurt at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium in Finland on Wednesday.

The 14-time European Champion has allowed Gareth Bale and Isco Alcaron to leave Santiago Bernabeu after their contracts expire.

It will hope to find more success under Carlos Ancelotti, who became the most successful Champions League manager after lifting the UCL last season. The Italian has already won the Super Cup with Real in 2014 and will look to double his tally of the trophy with the Spanish Giant.

On the other hand, Eintracht Frankfurt has never played in this competition. And, it has begun the Bundesliga season with a dismal performance against Bayern Munich.

The UEFA Super Cup sees the UCL and UEL winners lock horns and a win for the German side will be a pleasant surprise to cheer for, early on in the season.

Real Madrid is chasing its fifth UEFA Super Cup, not having won it since 2017 – one that will equal it with AC Milan and Barcelona.

It will be the first UEFA club competition final to use the semi-automated offside technology. The system was tested at the women's Euro 2022 in England and in the Champions League last season. It was also approved by FIFA for the World Cup in Qatar.

Head-to-Head

Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt have met just once in the 1960 European Cup final at Hampden Park in Scotland when Real had won its fifth straight European title.

Ferenc Puskás scored four goals for Madrid and Alfredo Di Stéfano got a hat trick in that match, with the score 7-3 to Real at full-time. Around 127,000 fans watched the match in what is still the highest attendance for a European Cup final.

Team Form

It is the first competitive fixture for Real Madrid after the Champions League final. It has played three friendlies since, winning, losing and drawing one match each.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, comes into the match after a 6-1 thrashing against Bayern Munich. However, it has made optimistic beginnings in DFB Pokal, winning the Round 1 match and will hope to return to winning ways after lifting a European trophy, ending a 42-year wait.

🗣️ Kevin Trapp, Frankfurt goalkeeper: "We achieved something historic last season. Immediately after the win, we were already talking about this game, which shows the importance of the Super Cup. We're playing against one of the best, if not the best team in Europe."#SuperCup pic.twitter.com/d8q4W7DFTw — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) August 9, 2022

Real Madrid's last five games: W D L W D

⦿ Real Madrid 2-0 Juventus

Eintracht Frankfurt’s last five games: L W W W D

⦿ Eintracht Frankfurt 1-6 Bayern Munich

Squad News

Real Madrid will travel to Finland with its full squad. New signings Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni can expect game time in their first competitive fixture in the white jersey.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, is without defenders Aurelio Buta (knee injury) and Jerome Onguene (thigh problem) but Hrvoje Smolcic, who was out with suspension against Bayern, is expected to return.

Wing back, Filip Kostic, who is rumoured about a move to Juventus, may also be unavailable to manager Oliver Glasner.

What have the managers said?

Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt

“On Wednesday we have the opportunity to do better against an opponent that’s just as strong… Sometimes it’s good to get a slap in the face so not everyone thinks things will continue like last season.” — Oliver Glasner, Manager, Eintracht Frankfurt

Predicted Line-ups:

⦿ Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois — Mendy, Alaba, Rudiger, Militao — Kroos, Modric, Casemiro — Vinicius Jr., Benzema (C), Rodrygo

Courtois — Mendy, Alaba, Rudiger, Militao — Kroos, Modric, Casemiro — Vinicius Jr., Benzema (C), Rodrygo ⦿ Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI: Trapp — Toure, Tuta, N’Dicka — Knauff, Rode (C), Sow, Kostic — Lindstorm, Gotze — Borre