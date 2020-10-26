Sociedad roars to top of La Liga by routing Huesca

Real Sociedad blitzed Huesca 4-1 at home with two goals from Mikel Oyarzabal on Sunday for a fourth straight win in all competitions to storm back to the top of La Liga in style.

Spain forward Oyarzabal put the Basque side ahead with a penalty in the first half and restored its lead early in the second after Huesca forward Rafa Mir headed an equaliser. Sociedad’s Cristian Portu and Alexander Isak then put the game beyond the promoted side’s reach with further strikes, both laid on by passes from the evergreen David Silva.

“I’m super proud of the team but not just because of the results, what I liked the most was how we reacted to conceding the equaliser,” said Sociedad coach Imanol Alguacil.

“We are in a sweet moment, watching us play like this gives me a thrill. It’s such a shame that our fans can’t enjoy this moment, it makes me angry but I hope that at least they are enjoying this from their homes because we do this for them.”

The win took Sociedad back up to first place with 14 points from seven games, one ahead of Real Madrid, after it beat Barcelona 3-1 on Saturday, and third-placed Granada, which defeated Getafe 1-0. Madrid and Granada have a game in hand.

Villarreal held by Cadiz

Earlier, Villarreal missed the chance to go top as it was held to a 0-0 draw at Cadiz in a game of few chances.

Alvaro Negredo looked to have put Cadiz in front when he found the net following a free kick but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review, which ruled that Anthony Lozano, the match-winner in last week’s victory over Real Madrid, was offside.

Otherwise Cadiz failed to bother Villarreal keeper Sergio Asenjo as it finished the match without registering a shot on target, with Villarreal only mustering two on target.

Villarreal is fourth on 12 points from seven games and still without an away win, while Cadiz is sixth on 11 awaiting its first home win since returning to the top flight.

Elsewhere, Alaves beat 10-man Real Valladolid 2-0 away, sending the home side bottom of the standings.