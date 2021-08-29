Ligue 1 LIVE stream; Reims 0-0 PSG: Messi on the bench; Neymar and Marquinhos make first appearance of the season

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the Reims vs Paris Saint-Germain match being played at Stade Auguste-Delaune II stadium in Reims, France.

12' SHOT- A great pass from Kebbal from outside the penalty-area to Toure who had made a good run. Toure's shot, however, isn't on target.

11' PSG finding its rhythm slowly- its forward line combined well and the move ended with Di Maria crossing to Neymar but Reims' defence copes.

10'- Mbappe with his first glimpse of goal as he turns turns well from a Di Maria pass. He is not too far away as his shot hits the side-netting.

10' We haven't seen much of Neymar in these opening minutes.

8' CHANCE- Reims' Gravilon with a wonderful long ball to El Bilal Toure, who made a great run and found Navas off his line. His lobbed effort is nowhere near goal.

If Toure scored if wouldn't have mattered because he was offside when Gravilon played the ball to him.

6' PSG enjoying a prolonged stretch of possession inside its opponent's half for the first time in the match. It hasn't posed any significant danger to Reims yet.

4' Sloppy play from Marquinhos as his pass is intercepted; PSG's forward line was on the run there but the attack is broken down and Reims regains possession.

2' Reims with a lively start forcing PSG into mistakes with its pressing. Its Kebbal with a cross this time but its cleared by Marquinhos.

1' Nervy start from PSG as Diallo makes a poor backpass to Navas. No danger as Navas cleared before a Reims player could reach the ball.

1' KICK-OFF'

12:30- AND WE ARE UNDERWAY!!!!

12:00 am- 15 minutes to kick-off!!!

⏳ Not long to go...#SDRPSG pic.twitter.com/XJl5q4eO8u — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 29, 2021

11:45 pm- STAT ATTACK time!!!

PSG has scored four goals in its last three matches against Reims in Ligue 1

Reims has not won any of its last 11 league games (D7 L4), the longest current winless run in top-flight football and its longest one since going 15 games between October 2012 and February 2013.

Reims has lost 62% of its Ligue 1 games against PSG in the 21st Century (8/13) with three wins ans two draws

11:30 pm- LINEUPS OUT!! (Lionel Messi to start from the bench)

PSG XI: Navas (Gk); Diallo, Marquinhos, Kehrer, Hakimi; Verratti, Gueye, Wijnaldum; Neymar, Mbappe, Di Maria

Subs: P Kimpembe, N Maksimovic, D Pereira, A Herrera, J Draxler, A Muinga, L Messi, E Ebimbe, G Donnarumma (GK)

Coach: Mauricio Pochettino

Reims XI: Rajkovic (GK); Gravilon, Faes, Abdelhamid (C); Foket, Munetsi, Moreto Cassama, Lopy; Kebbal, Mbuku; Toure

Subs: M van Bergen, N Ghislain Konan, A Flips, F Doucouré, V Berisha, Y Diouf, H Ekitike, M Cafaro, B Locko

Coach: O.Garcia

11:20 pm- Will Messi start?

Here it is! #SDRPSG! pic.twitter.com/94Apa9Hx7R — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 29, 2021

Lionel Messi to make debut?

Lionel Messi is set to make his debut for Paris Saint-Germain later Sunday after being included in the squad for the game at Reims.

PSG delayed naming its squad from Saturday afternoon until 11 a.m. Sunday morning. The record six-time Ballon d’Or winner and four-time Champions League victor could play his first game in the modest surroundings of Reims.

A group of 22 players are in the squad for the trip to Reims #SDRPSG pic.twitter.com/8PONgR8rH2 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) August 29, 2021

The 34-year-old Argentine, who led his nation to the Copa America title last month, joined PSG three weeks ago after his new contract with Barcelona fell through.

Striker Kylian Mbappe was also named in the squad as Real Madrid tries to sign him before the end of the summer transfer window.

