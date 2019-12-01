Reine-Adelaide earns Lyon 2-1 win at Strasbourg

Jeff Reine-Adelaide's influence continued to grow at Lyon as he scored the winner in a 2-1 Ligue 1 victory at Strasbourg on Saturday.

Midfielder Reine-Adelaide, who joined from Angers during the close season, netted 15 minutes from time after Maxwel Cornet had cancelled out Youssouf Fofana's opener for Strasbourg in the first half.

Reine-Adelaide has been involved in four goals in Lyon's last four league games with two goals and two assists, helping his team move up to fourth in the standings with 22 points from 15 matches.

Strasbourg is 12th on 18 points.

Fofana put the host ahead in the 21st minute with a fine low cross shot as Lyon was overwhelmed in midfield after a 2-0 defeat at Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Just as it seemed about to crack again, however, the visitor equalised when Cornet curled a shot into the net from just inside the area five minutes before the break.

Rudi Garcia's team stepped up a gear after the interval and it was rewarded in the 75th minute when 21-year-old Reine-Adelaide headed home from point-blank range from Cornet's cross, giving Lyon its fourth win in its last six Ligue 1 matches.

"They shook us in the first half but there is a lot to be happy about. Maxwel Cornet was decisive again. The only answer after the Champions League defeat could only come from the pitch and that's what happened," Garcia told reporters.

Leader Paris Saint-Germain, which has 33 points from 15 matches, travels to Monaco on Sunday.